Fashionphile, Christie’s Team on New York-inspired Handbag Auction

By Kaley Roshitsh
 6 days ago

Fashionphile and Christie’s love New York — and handbags especially.

In a move to commemorate Fashionphile’s new Chelsea digs, which opens this Friday, the duo launched “The New York Edit,” an online-only handbag auction running May 26 to June 9. Capturing the essence of New York’s fashion-forward persona and melting pot of styles, the edit includes a special Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Kelly 25, which leads the auction. That handbag alone is estimated to pull $150,000 to $200,000 at pre-sale, per Christie’s.

But there’s plenty more to see.

Leaning on Christie’s established presence in New York, the businesses came up with a mix of several iconic pieces from Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton and many more of today’s in-demand labels, styles and hues that make an appearance in the auction. “We feel like that’s one thing that we do very well,” Sarah Davis, Fashionphile’s founder and president, told WWD.

“As the emphasis on sustainable shopping has become more prevalent in today’s luxury collecting circles, Christie’s is proud to align with another leader in the secondary market,” added Rachel Koffsky, international senior specialist, handbags and accessories at Christie’s. “Sustainability is an important pillar at Christie’s, and in looking to the secondary market to collect, consumers can ensure they are acquiring a timeless object that will stand the test of time — in both style and construction.”

Koffsky said the pieces are sure to delight collectors for decades more to come.

Additional callouts include the “holy-grail” Himalaya Birkin 30 (estimated to fetch $70,000 to $90,000) alongside newly released limited-edition models like a Nata In & Out Kelly 25 (estimated at $20,000 to $25,000), a Rose Mexico Marble Silk Constance 24 (estimated at $15,000 to $20,000) and a Bleu Saphir Padded Kelly 25 (estimated at $24,000 to $30,000).

Accessories and lifestyle goods, including rare Chanel costume jewelry, Hermès home items and newly released Limited Edition Dior B23 Sneakers by Kim Jones, are also in the lineup. The full assortment will be displayed in New York at Christie’s New York Luxury Week running June 3 to 8.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWD

Camera della Moda’s Sustainable Fashion Awards to Return IRL With New Partners, ESG Approach

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic and a digital-only event in 2020, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana Sustainable Fashion Awards are returning IRL on Sept. 25 at the tail end of Milan Fashion Week with their fifth edition, to be held at La Scala theater. Italy’s fashion organizing body’s president Carlo Capasa underscored that the revamped edition ⁠— boasting partnerships with the U.N.’s Ethical Fashion Initiative and the Ellen McArthur Foundation and a new ESG-oriented approach to naming winners ⁠— reflects the country’s fashion industry’s path toward sustainability and its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Nigo Will Release a Kenzo Campaign Every Month

Click here to read the full article. Reflecting a sped-up fashion system, and his penchant for constant narrative, Kenzo’s artistic director Nigo is planning to launch monthly campaigns for the French brand. The first spots for his debut fall 2022 collection are to debut on Kenzo’s social and digital channels on Wednesday, in tandem with the worldwide retail launch.More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropKenzo Drops First Limited-Edition Capsule by Nigo Alongside NFTsBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments “I’m very pleased to be able to finally share my first Kenzo collection with the world,”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Isaac Mizrahi Brand Sold to WHP Global in Deal Valued at $68 Million

Click here to read the full article. Isaac Mizrahi, the brand with the big personality behind it, is aiming for another growth phase through new ownership. Xcel Brands Inc. has sold a 70 percent stake in the Mizrahi brand to WHP Global, a brand management firm that’s been rapidly building up its portfolio, for $46.2 million in cash, valuing the Mizrahi business at $68 million.More from WWDTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the PhotosBrad Goreski Named Creative Director of C. WonderFall 2022 Trend: A New Take on Genderless Fashion Xcel retains a 30 percent minority interest in the Isaac Mizrahi brand and continues...
BUSINESS
WWD

