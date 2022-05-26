ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: LuisaViaRoma Enters Resale Via Vestiaire Collective

By Martino Carrera
 6 days ago
MILAN — After pioneering luxury e-commerce in 1999, LuisaViaRoma is now making its foray into the resale game, joining a handful of its competitors that have made similar moves in recent months.

The e-tailer has partnered with Vestiaire Collective on a project geared toward the circular economy, enabling its customers to sell their previously worn fashions in exchange for credits to be spent on new goods on the e-commerce site.

LuisaViaRoma ’s chief executive officer Alessandra Rossi touted the initiative, dubbing it as a “further step for LuisaViaRoma’s sustainable journey. We’re proud to collaborate with Vestiaire Collective and to see the shopping experience under a different light.”

“By offering our clients a chance to experience circular fashion firsthand, LuisaViaRoma is hoping to attract the interest of more people on the importance of buying and selling pre-loved luxury fashion and accessories and the necessity to make conscious choices,” she said.

The project kicks off Thursday with the launch of a dedicated page on luisaviaroma.com whereby customers can upload information and pictures of their fashion and receive a quotation within 48 hours. Upon receiving garments and accessories, Vestiaire Collective will carry out a quality and authentication assessment and unlock a LuisaViaRoma credit, provided to customers within four business days in the form of a gift card.

Pre-owned fashion will then be sold on the Vestiaire Collective platform via a page dedicated to the project.

“We’re excited to partner with LuisaViaRoma to offer our service and share passion for circularity. A pivotal piece of achieving a more sustainable fashion system is intensifying the voice of resale ,” said Max Bittner, CEO and chairman of Vestiaire Collective. “We’ll keep joining forces and fighting one next to the other with brands and retailers, engaging their clients to embrace circular fashion by giving second-life to their pieces they never again wear,” he added.

The resale service capitalizes on both companies’ expertise and debuts in the Italian market before a wider rollout, expected by the end of 2022. It allows customers to sell bags, shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear from 46 luxury womenswear brands, such as Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci and Prada, but both companies share the same commitment to expand the selection of accepted luxury labels in due course.

LuisaViaRoma joins a handful of other retailers piloting resale as part of their sustainability efforts.

Farfetch debuted its “ Second Life” designer bag resale service in early 2019, while in 2021 Munich-based Mytheresa partnered with Vestiaire Collective to offer handbag resale services to its top European clients, as well as with The RealReal, which gave its customers Mytheresa vouchers in exchange for recirculating their handbags.

Last year, Yoox Net-a-porter also joined the game as part of a partnership with resale technology provider Reflaunt, with services first available to Net-a-porter customers and extended in 2022 to Mr Porter and The Outnet.

