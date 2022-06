HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni announced Tuesday afternoon the addition of Adam Williams to the staff as an assistant coach. “Adam Williams’ addition to our coaching staff gives us an exciting young basketball coach who is one of our own,” D’Antoni said. “Adam is not just a former Marshall basketball player who started his coaching career here, but he comes from a family with a rich basketball legacy in West Virginia. We are very happy to welcome Adam and his family back to Huntington.”

