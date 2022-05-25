ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Mayor: City Is Strong Community

By jsalinas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of a Texas city that’s suffering from a school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead says...

TIMELINE: Events Surrounding The Uvalde, Texas, School Siege

In the hours and days since the fatal shooting of 19 children and their two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, authorities have given varying accounts of what happened and how they responded. The investigation of the massacre at Robb Elementary School is still ongoing, but much is...
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde School Shooter Had 1.6K Rounds

The recent mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school reveals how few laws in Texas limit ammunition sales. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased more than 16-hundred rounds in addition to two semiautomatic rifles from a local sporting goods store. Retired FBI agent Joseph Lewis told KXAN that the shooter’s purchases...
UVALDE, TX
Police Inaction Moves To Center Of Uvalde Shooting Probe

The actions of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the center of the investigation into this week’s shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities acknowledged Friday that children and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help while the police chief told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway at Robb Elementary School. The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.
UVALDE, TX
Biden Called Again To Mourn With A City Stricken By Grief

(AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Their visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday comes less than two weeks after Biden comforted families of 10 Black people shot to death at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A cousin of one of the 19 children killed in Texas says her message to Biden is to respect the community during his visit and to work for changes to help protect people. Two teachers at the school were among the dead.
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde A Mix Of Pride And Anger As It Grieves School Attack

(AP) — Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde. Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde’s school district. And light blue ribbons adorn the giant oaks that shade the city’s central square, where mourners come to lay flowers around a fountain and write messages on wooden crosses that bear the victims’ names. In front of a day care center on one of the city’s main streets, 21 wooden chairs sit empty. Everyone in the predominantly Latino city of roughly 16,000 people seems to know someone whose life has been turned upside down.
UVALDE, TX
Official: Kids To 911 During Siege: ‘Please send the police’

(AP) — Authorities say children repeatedly called 911 from inside a Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, including a girl who told the dispatcher “Please send the police now.” Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Friday that teachers and students repeatedly called 911 during Tuesday’s attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He says police were at the scene for at least an hour before U.S. Border Patrol agents used a master key to open a locked classroom door. He says the agents then killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, at about 12:50 p.m.
UVALDE, TX

