Brownsville, TX

Paxton Defeats Bush In GOP Primary Runoff For State AG

By jsalinas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Texas attorney general Ken Paxton is the clear winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff. Paxton...

Sen. Booker: Change To Gun Control Will Be Incremental

Senator Cory Booker is not convinced that the Uvalde school shooting will lead to sweeping changes of gun legislation. Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New Jersey Democrat explained that despite public outcry following the tragedy, change would be incremental. However, he pointed to organizations created in the wake of the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings are growing forces of change.
UVALDE, TX
Justice Dept. To Review Response To Texas School Shooting

(AP) — The Justice Department says it’ll review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting. It’s an unusual federal look back that’s been prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the review will be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings will be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School last Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
After Texas Shooting, Schools Around US Boost Security

U.S. schools have bolstered security in the aftermath of the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Some of the changes include making visitors ring a bell and temporarily banning large backpacks. At least one district is ending the school year early. Administrators are especially jittery as more details about the shooting on Tuesday come out. Authorities say it took officers more than 45 minutes to confront the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 at Robb Elementary School. The larger police presence at schools and a rash of copycat threats have only added to anxiety levels for students and educators.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Condo Collapse Settlement Reached, Tops $1 Billion

(AP) — Attorneys for the families who lost relatives or homes in last year’s collapse of a Florida condominium tower that killed 98 people have reached a $1.02 billion settlement. Friday’s agreement provides a speedy resolution to lawsuits that could have dragged on for years. The settlement covering the Champlain Towers South tragedy still needs to be approved by Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, but that should just be a formality. The $1.02 billion settlement fund would be split by the families who lost relatives and other people harmed in the collapse of the 12-story tower in Surfside. Additionally, almost $100 million will go to people who lost their properties in the collapse.
FLORIDA STATE
TX Gunman Wasn’t Confronted Before Shooting

Outrage is growing in Texas as details unfold about the hour of terror inside a Texas elementary school. The gunman managed to walk in a back door left unlocked, carrying a rifle. Turns out, he wasn’t confronted by more police sooner because the school resource officer wasn’t on campus.
TEXAS STATE
US Review Traces Massive New Mexico Fire To Planned Burns

(AP) — Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to planned burns set by U.S. forest managers. U.S. Forest Service investigators announced Friday they have tracked the source of one of the fires to the remnants of a planned winter fire that lay dormant through snowstorms only to flare up again in April. The other fire was previously traced to a planned burn that escaped control on April 6. The findings shift responsibility more squarely toward the U.S. Forest Service for initiating a natural disaster that has destroyed at least 330 homes.
POLITICS

