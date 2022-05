WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer temperatures, more humid, and some storms are back in the forecast at the end of the holiday weekend and the end of May. Mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, and muggy tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. There is a slight chance of morning showers or storms on Monday in the western parts of the area. Otherwise expect a breezy, hot & humid Memorial Day with a fair amount of sun. with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO