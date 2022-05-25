ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

PowerUp: Hans von Spakovsky on left’s ‘bogus’ lawsuit

By All Posts by Empower Wisconsin
empowerwisconsin.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — A liberal lawsuit seeking to remove three members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation from office is just more bogus litigation from the cancel culture left, according to national constitutional law expert Hans von Spakovsky. In March, 10 Wisconsin residents, many of them liberal and Democratic Party...

empowerwisconsin.org

Comments / 0

Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Extreme liberal Judge Protasiewicz enters Supreme Court race

MADISON — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz jumped into the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court Wednesday, bringing with her a far left record as a soft-on-crime prosecutor and a progressive justice judge. Protasiewicz is running to fill the seat of Justice Patience Roggensack, who is not seeking a...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
wpr.org

Advocates say disabled Wisconsinites could be blocked from voting if county circuit court's ruling stands

A coalition of groups is calling for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reverse a circuit court ruling that advocates say would prevent many disabled people from voting. In January, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren issued a ruling on a lawsuit focused on drop boxes. As part of that ruling, Bohren ruled that Wisconsin voters must themselves physically return an absentee ballot. Under that ruling, it would be illegal for someone else — even a caregiver or a family member — to place a completed absentee ballot in a drop box or into the mail.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Von Spakovsky
Person
Tom Tiffany
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities sued over absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Conservatives have filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks. The lawsuits were filed Wednesday by the conservative...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Kenneth Twyman sought by US Marshals again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman was first featured on Wisconsin’s most wanted in 2018. After an exhausting search the 24-year-old was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas. Now, in 2022, he’s back on the list of Wisconsin’s most wanted – only this time it is for first-degree reckless homicide....
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bogus#Democratic Party#The Democratic Party#The Heritage Foundation#The Vicki Mckenna Show#Congress
cwbradio.com

International Training For Wisconsin Fighter Pilots

Approximately 150 Airmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin participated in joint-international training at Naval Air Station Key West. Throughout the two-week training, which concluded May 18, Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen and their active duty counterparts worked side-by-side with members of the U.S. Navy, Arizona Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. “Anytime we are able to pick up, go somewhere and execute the mission in a joint-combined environment is always great for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Griswold, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and the officer in-charge for the 115th Fighter Wing. Due to NAS Key West’s unique location, airspace and ability to host a wide array of different airframes, the 115th Fighter Wing was able to engage in training that can’t be replicated at Volk Field Air National Guard Base or other local training facilities. “With Key West’s training ranges being located primarily over water, a lot of the altitude and speed restrictions we have when flying in Wisconsin are removed,” said Maj. Victor McCoy, an F-16 pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing. “It’s pretty awesome when we get the chance to fly supersonic and train to the maximum capabilities of the jet.”
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
fox47.com

Wisconsin officials call for action in wake of Texas shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, called on the Legislature to take up gun control legislation in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. “We know what kinds of common sense steps we can be taking...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy