ASCV Member Outing with Flying Squirrels

By Carissa Garabedian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASCV Members are invited to join us for an evening at The Diamond on Saturday, June 25th at 6:05pm!!...

NBC12

Richmond SPCA waives dog adoption fees May 31 through June 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA will waive adoption fees from May 31 through June 2 to help dogs find their forever homes so the organization can help more pups in need. The Richmond SPCA has partnerships with municipal shelters around the region to transfer animals in need of...
RICHMOND, VA
Washingtonian.com

The Foodie Travel Guide to Richmond: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay

When I moved to Richmond in the fall of 2009, following a year as an overworked line cook in Frederick, life there felt easy, like kicking off your clogs after a long day. The city rewards residents and visitors with access to the mighty James River and a vibrant music-and-art scene, plus all the living history the area embodies. After a social reckoning following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Richmond took down its Civil War monuments, reshaping the face of the Virginia capital and committing to progress. Though it has changed considerably in the past decade, a weekend trip to the city on the James still promises the lazy-river vibes that wooed me—but now with even better food and drink.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Week of May 23-27

A play on surf and turf from the most recent Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner at Alewife. Tickets for the next event, which benefits the VCU Rice Rivers Center, go on sale Friday. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Season of Growth. From now through the end of summer, head to...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s something about summer that gets you craving barbecue. To feed that craving, I checked out an authentic Texas-style barbecue spot in Lynchburg ready to bust your guts and show off lots of awards in this week’s Hometown Eats. “Like grandma said, if you...
LYNCHBURG, VA
charlottesville29.com

#10: Deli-Egg and American on an Everything – Bodo’s Bagels

Insert your favorite Bodo’s sandwich here. Everyone has their go-to order at Bodo’s. Charlottesville’s signature restaurant feeds 6,000 people per day. Sure, the options are endless. From the assortment of bagels and toppings, guests can play Iron Chef and create a different sandwich on each visit. Or, if they prefer, they can choose from the Bodo’s ordering guide, which includes dozens of unique combinations recommended by those who know best: Bodo’s staff. Work your way through them all.
Henrico Citizen

Sandston Memorial Day Parade, Block Party planned

Sandston American Legion Post 242 and Henrico County will present the annual Sandston Memorial Day Parade and Block Party Monday, May 30, beginning at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Williamsburg and Beulah roads, proceed west, and disband at North Confederate Avenue. The 2022 Grand Marshal will be Korean War veteran Lee Conner, a member of Sandston American Legion Post 242 for 68 years, active Sandston community member, and local realtor.
SANDSTON, VA
NBC12

Bald eagle hit by vehicle released back into wild

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After two months of rehab, a bald eagle is soaring high above the trees again. On March 20, the eagle was hit by a vehicle in Henrico’s East End. The driver stayed at the scene and called police for help. An animal protection officer was...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

