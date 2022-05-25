ASCV Member Outing with Flying Squirrels

When I moved to Richmond in the fall of 2009, following a year as an overworked line cook in Frederick, life there felt easy, like kicking off your clogs after a long day. The city rewards residents and visitors with access to the mighty James River and a vibrant music-and-art scene, plus all the living history the area embodies. After a social reckoning following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Richmond took down its Civil War monuments, reshaping the face of the Virginia capital and committing to progress. Though it has changed considerably in the past decade, a weekend trip to the city on the James still promises the lazy-river vibes that wooed me—but now with even better food and drink.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO