UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.9%. * LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & General has formed a 50:50 partnership with U.S. developer Ancora to invest in U.S. life sciences and technology real estate in the first U.S. investment by its alternative assets arm, the insurer said on Wednesday. * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc said on Tuesday it anticipates paying up to $1.5 billion to settle accusations of bribery and market manipulation, as authorities in the United States, Britain and Brazil announced that three of the company's subsidiaries were pleading guilty to crimes. * SHELL: Oil major Shell on Tuesday said planned maintenance at its Mars platform in the Gulf of Mexico was completed on Sunday. * ECONOMY: British employers increased pay for their staff by 4% on average in the three months to April, marking the biggest raise since 1992 but a long way behind surging inflation, a survey showed on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the U.S. summer driving season. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, slipping from a two-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar reclaimed some ground, but uncertainty over the trajectory of inflation supported safe-haven bullion's outlook. * UK's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, tracking a sour global mood with energy stocks leading declines and shares of British utilities slumped after a media report fuelled speculation of a windfall tax. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marks and Spencer FY results Group Tate & Lyle PLC FY results SSE PLC FY results Severn Trent FY results Mediclinic FY results International Pets at Home Group FY results De La Rue HY results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)
