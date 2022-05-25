ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds news items, updates futures)

May 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.6%.

* M&S: British retailer Marks & Spencer joined rivals in warning on the outlook for the current year amid a worsening cost-of-living crunch, taking the shine off a jump in profit.

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL: South African hospital chain operator Mediclinic International is reinstating dividends after almost doubling full-year profit, it said on Wednesday.

* SSE: British power company SSE Plc reported a 23% jump in annual profit on Wednesday and said it was investing significantly more than it was making in profit to help reduce dependency on imported gas.

* PETS AT HOME GROUP: Pets at Home, Britain’s largest pet supplies retailer, reported a 65.3% jump in annual profit on Wednesday, helped by solid demand for its pet products and veterinary services.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & General has formed a 50:50 partnership with U.S. developer Ancora to invest in U.S. life sciences and technology real estate in the first U.S. investment by its alternative assets arm, the insurer said on Wednesday.

* GLENCORE: Glencore Plc said on Tuesday it anticipates paying up to $1.5 billion to settle accusations of bribery and market manipulation, as authorities in the United States, Britain and Brazil announced that three of the company’s subsidiaries were pleading guilty to crimes.

* SHELL: Oil major Shell on Tuesday said planned maintenance at its Mars platform in the Gulf of Mexico was completed on Sunday.

* UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, tracking a sour global mood with energy stocks leading declines and shares of British utilities slumped after a media report fuelled speculation of a windfall tax.

