Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee
The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally.
Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy.
As of June 13, 2022
- Average national price of regular: $5.01
- Tennessee average price of regular: $4.64
- Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.63
- Williamson County: $4.80
- Rutherford County: $4.66
- Wilson County: $4.66
- Davidson County: $4.68
- Robertson County: $4.68
- Dickson County: $4.64
- Sumner County: $4.62
- Maury County: $4.65
- Cheatham County: $4.68
As of May 26, 2022
- Average national price of regular: $4.60
- Tennessee average price of regular: $4.27
- Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.34
- Williamson County: $4.46
- Rutherford County: $4.28
- Wilson County: $4.27
- Davidson County: $4.31
- Robertson County: $4.29
- Dickson County: $4.22
- Sumner County: $4.23
- Maury County: $4.27
- Cheatham County: $4.26
As of May 23, 2022
- Average national price of regular: $4.59
- Tennessee average price of regular: $4.28
- Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.33
- Williamson County: $4.48
- Rutherford County: $4.29
- Wilson County: $4.30
- Davidson County: $4.31
- Robertson County: $4.30
- Dickson County: $4.27
- Sumner County: $4.26
- Maury County: $4.29
- Cheatham County: $4.27
