Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service predicts very hot temperatures this week. As you spend time outdoors, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heatstroke. Too many times people do not realize they are putting themselves at risk when they are spending prolonged time in the heat. Heatstroke is deadly. Below is a list […] The post Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know as Dangerous Heat Hits Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO