Tennessee State

Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally.

Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy.

As of June 13, 2022

  • Average national price of regular: $5.01
  • Tennessee average price of regular: $4.64
  • Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.63
  • Williamson County: $4.80
  • Rutherford County: $4.66
  • Wilson County: $4.66
  • Davidson County: $4.68
  • Robertson County: $4.68
  • Dickson County: $4.64
  • Sumner County: $4.62
  • Maury County: $4.65
  • Cheatham County: $4.68

As of May 26, 2022

  • Average national price of regular: $4.60
  • Tennessee average price of regular: $4.27
  • Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.34
  • Williamson County: $4.46
  • Rutherford County: $4.28
  • Wilson County: $4.27
  • Davidson County: $4.31
  • Robertson County: $4.29
  • Dickson County: $4.22
  • Sumner County: $4.23
  • Maury County: $4.27
  • Cheatham County: $4.26

As of May 23, 2022

  • Average national price of regular: $4.59
  • Tennessee average price of regular: $4.28
  • Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.33
  • Williamson County: $4.48
  • Rutherford County: $4.29
  • Wilson County: $4.30
  • Davidson County: $4.31
  • Robertson County: $4.30
  • Dickson County: $4.27
  • Sumner County: $4.26
  • Maury County: $4.29
  • Cheatham County: $4.27

The post Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source

Comments / 0

