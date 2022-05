The little seal pup hid the best it could. It nestled between one gray boulder and another that was moss-covered. An able-bodied seal would have chosen rocks that matched its mottled light gray fur. But it was lame. It could not swim to keep up with the seals that came beckoning. It had escaped from the security of its sanctuary when a large, unleashed dog attacked, and that location no longer felt safe. Little did the pup know that it had strayed into territory that left it far more vulnerable.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO