The elephant in the room

Introducing this amazing Victorian 3 level home located in the sought-after Ames Lake, Redmond neighborhood. You'll have access to the private Ames Lake beach perfect for swimming, kayaking or fishing. The home boasts hardwood floors and carpet throughout with gorgeous kitchen complete with newer SS appliance, granite counters and gas range. Upper floor primary suite with gas fireplace and balcony with beautiful lake view. A potential mother-in-law unit on the ground floor with kitchen area and full bath. Plus a beautifully fenced backyard, ample room for boat/RV parking and a large 4 car garage. AC provides year round comfort. Minutes to DT Redmond. Award winning schools nearby. If lifestyle is what you are looking for, this is it!

REDMOND, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO