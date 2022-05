Doug (Douglas) A. Jones, of Mansfield, passed away on April 19, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following an extended illness. He was 82. He was born Ercil A. Jones on March 7, 1940, in Lincoln City, Indiana to Audley W. Jones and Mabel M. Huff. Following his mother’s death in 1952, he and his father moved to Lexington, Ohio to live with J. Harry Jones, an uncle, where he attended Lexington Schools.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO