Canby boys lacrosse falls to Sunset 14-6

The Cougars are ousted from the playoffs by the No. 5 seed Apollos, wrap up regular season 8-12 overall

The Canby boys lacrosse season came to an end right where it began.

The Cougars were ousted from the state playoffs by the Sunset Apollos 14-6 on May 24. Sunset handed Canby its first loss in the teams' season debut 14-4 on March 15. The Cougars finished the season with an 8-12 overall record and last place in the Three Rivers League with a conference record of 1-9.

Canby struggled to find consistency over the course of the season, bouncing between wins and losses from April until the end of the season. Heading into the playoffs as the 12-seed, the Cougars defeated 21-seed West Salem 9-2 on May 20.

The Cougars most prolonged series of success was a three-game win streak where they defeated Mountainside, Aloha/Southridge and Westview in succession.