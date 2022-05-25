ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby boys lacrosse falls to Sunset 14-6

By Tanner Russ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5lbl_0fqccag800 The Cougars are ousted from the playoffs by the No. 5 seed Apollos, wrap up regular season 8-12 overall

The Canby boys lacrosse season came to an end right where it began.

The Cougars were ousted from the state playoffs by the Sunset Apollos 14-6 on May 24. Sunset handed Canby its first loss in the teams' season debut 14-4 on March 15. The Cougars finished the season with an 8-12 overall record and last place in the Three Rivers League with a conference record of 1-9.

Canby struggled to find consistency over the course of the season, bouncing between wins and losses from April until the end of the season. Heading into the playoffs as the 12-seed, the Cougars defeated 21-seed West Salem 9-2 on May 20.

The Cougars most prolonged series of success was a three-game win streak where they defeated Mountainside, Aloha/Southridge and Westview in succession.

Canby Herald

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
KOIN 6 News

6 top-rated hikes on the North Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend? Despite the rainy forecast, there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast. Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River. Oswald West State Park […]
OREGON STATE
