Newberg girls lacrosse outlasts Clackamas 18-17

The Tigers ran up their team record 13-3 with a close first round victory over the Cavaliers at Clackamas

Newberg girls' lacrosse got its postseason started on a positive note on Wednesday with a win in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Tigers headed to Clackamas to face off against the No. 8 seed Cavaliers and walked away with an 18-17 upset victory.

The Tigers were led by the offense of senior Alli Stilp and sophomore Moira Turpen, who each scored six goals apiece. Senior Naomi Rauch had three goals and Olivia Lawson had two.

Turpen also led the way the with eight draw controls won; Stilp had six. Goalie Lauren Salvey had six saves during the match.

In the quarterfinals Newberg will face off against No. 1 seed Lake Oswego (13-4) on Thursday (results unavailable at press time).