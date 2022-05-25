ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Newberg girls lacrosse outlasts Clackamas 18-17

By Tanner Russ
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MidlZ_0fqcZPsY00 The Tigers ran up their team record 13-3 with a close first round victory over the Cavaliers at Clackamas

Newberg girls' lacrosse got its postseason started on a positive note on Wednesday with a win in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Tigers headed to Clackamas to face off against the No. 8 seed Cavaliers and walked away with an 18-17 upset victory.

The Tigers were led by the offense of senior Alli Stilp and sophomore Moira Turpen, who each scored six goals apiece. Senior Naomi Rauch had three goals and Olivia Lawson had two.

Turpen also led the way the with eight draw controls won; Stilp had six. Goalie Lauren Salvey had six saves during the match.

In the quarterfinals Newberg will face off against No. 1 seed Lake Oswego (13-4) on Thursday (results unavailable at press time).

Comments / 0

Related
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Advances With Win Over Cal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Cooper Hjerpe and Reid Sebby combined to strike out 10 California batters as second-seeded Oregon State advanced with a 3-1 win over sixth-seed California Thursday night at Scottsdale Stadium. The Beavers improved to 2-0 at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament and 43-13 this season with the win....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Eater

Where to Grab a Bite After an Oregon Hike

After enduring months of damp gloom, Portlanders greet each spring with uncommon fervor, and those of us with even the mildest outdoorsy streak head for the trails — at least until floating season arrives a few weeks later. Venturing into the mountains for a weekend hike and looking for a casual bite on the way back a bit more interesting than golden arches drive-through? Look no further than our list here, with convenient hike-pairing suggestions.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CANNON BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Newberg, OR
Sports
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Clackamas, OR
Sports
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
TIGARD, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
Chronicle

Oregon Dad Goes Viral for Surrendering Guns

Ben Beers was deeply upset by Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead. Beers, 27, is a gun owner as well as a stay-at-home dad with two young kids in Hillsboro. “The night of the massacre,” Beers said Friday, “I tossed...
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

6 top-rated hikes on the North Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend? Despite the rainy forecast, there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast. Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River. Oswald West State Park […]
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
pdxmonthly.com

Tory Campbell Keeps his Grandparents' Barbecue Legacy Alive, One Dry Rub at a Time

In 1984, Tory Campbell’s grandparents, Felton and Mary Campbell, made a decision that seemed puzzling to others at the time: They left their home in Oakland, California to retire in nearly all-white Southeast Portland. Finding that they wanted to keep busy during their retirement, they decided to open their own restaurant, Campbell’s Barbecue.
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

60 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Portland This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-30, 2022

This long weekend brings plenty of fun activities and some extra free time to partake in said fun, from CityFair to Multnomah County Fair and from à table: Culinary Rummage Sale & Bake Sale to HOLI Spring Festival. For more ideas, check out our guide to Memorial Day events and road trips and where to find Memorial Day food and drink specials.
The Newberg Graphic

Registration open for CPRD's youth summer camps

From cooking classes to STEM programs, there's something for every child in Newberg and Dundee Parents have a lot of options to keep their kids busy this summer. The Chehalem Park and Recreation District, in collaboration with several other organizations, is offering a wide range of summer camps and special events for children of all ages from June until September. Whether kids are interested in outdoor activities, crafting or STEM, there's an activity for everyone. Youth gymnastics classes are available in June and July for children between 17 months and 15 years old. Classes are divided by age...
NEWBERG, OR
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
beachconnection.net

Lincoln City Adds Beach Wheelchairs, Mobi-Mats to Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For those with movement disabilities, going to the Oregon coast can be a frustration. But in Lincoln City, those seven miles just became a little more miracle-like (as per its old slogan) and they are now more accessible. Lincoln City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Explore Lincoln City and Public Works have teamed together and brought in two beach wheelchairs for public use along with three portable Mobi-Mats that allow better access.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

May 23 community briefs

Newberg High School to hold College Information Night on May 24 in auditoriumNewberg High School will hold its annual College Information Night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 24 in the school auditorium. "Learn about the college application process, college financial aid, other high school options and NHS graduation requirements," a release from the school said. Although the event is tailored toward juniors and their families, younger students are welcome as well. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
Estacada News

Journeying through the forest along Highway 224

While some locations surrounding the Clackamas River, Highway 224 remain closed, others are ready for visitors Visitors to the Mt. Hood National Forest can drive along Highway 224 again, but activities in the area will look different than they have in years past. After an 18 month closure as a result of the 140,000 acre Riverside Fire, a stretch of the highway at the entrance to the forest reopened on Saturday, May 1. Visitors can access the highway until they reach the Ripplebrook area. Many trails and campsites in the Clackamas River Ranger District remain closed, though some recreation and...
ESTACADA, OR
Forest Grove News Times

First responders: Wear a lifejacket at Henry Hagg Lake

'There is limited cellphone service here. There are no lifeguards, and that water is cold.'The water at Henry Hagg Lake these days reaches the grass. Anglers dot the perimeter of the lake. The water is calm. Starting Memorial Day weekend, Washington County's premier destination for aquatic recreation turns much more hectic. As the weather warms, the water line recedes and the surface crowds with boaters. "For people looking to get in the water and do water sports and activities, this is the spot," said Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Rich Musser, who oversees the marine patrol division. "We're looking at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
192
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy