ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Amazon opens first physical fashion retail store

By Reuters
kitco.com
 3 days ago

May 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Wednesday it had opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon flexes its retail muscle with a brick-and-mortar clothing store

As TechCrunch previously reported, Amazon Style features hundreds of brands chosen by “fashion creators” and “feedback provided by millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com.” Scanning the QR code next to an item pops up a selector for sizes and colors, as well as details such as customer ratings and adds the item to a list for later perusing.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Inside Gucci Town, the Fashion House’s New Interactive Neighborhood in the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. Gucci is putting down real roots in the metaverse. After installing a number of temporary experiences in Roblox, the global gaming platform, Gucci on Friday unveiled Gucci Town, a permanent destination that brings some of the brand’s IRL offerings to its growing virtual audience. Visitors to the town can access a range of activities and shopping experiences. The town, organized around a central piazza in the shape of Gucci’s double G logo, features everything from a digital boutique to a cafe where fans of the Italian brand can connect and hang out. To help those connections...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Amazon Com Inc#Reuters
Motley Fool

Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Retail stocks including Costco (COST -0.04%),...
RETAIL
The Verge

Amazon tests having drivers make deliveries from local malls

Amazon is piloting a program that has its contracted Flex drivers picking up and delivering packages from malls, as first reported by Bloomberg. The program, which Bloomberg says Amazon has been running since last year, could help Amazon fulfill orders for same-day or two-day deliveries. “This is just another way...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
UPI News

Veeve to deploy "Smart Carts" at Albertsons grocery stores later this year

May 19 (UPI) -- Start-up Veeve on Thursday announced a deal to deploy its self-checkout grocery carts to some Albertsons grocery store locations. The Seattle-based company, founded by two former senior Amazon managers, said in a statement that its Veeve Smart Carts will be available to customers at "a few dozen" Albertsons stores throughout the United States later this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Today in Retail: Razer Launches Apparel for Gamers; Macy’s Shoppers Return to Stores

Today in retail, frictionless commerce is changed for good by artificial intelligence and passive authentication, while 40% of grocery shoppers are likely to dump a merchant if they don’t trust them. Plus, dollar stores highlight value and convenience as inflation rises, grocers rely on upgraded payment options to help shoppers cut the line and Williams-Sonoma brands are buoyed by high gas prices, remote work and housing.
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in Retail: Shoppers Increasingly Interested in Tailored Online Shopping; More MLB, NFL Teams Adding Self-Service Options

Today in retail, Dick’s Sporting Goods sees customers choose in-person shopping over eCommerce, while Nordstrom will soon shut its Trunk Club for increased focus on in-store and online style advisors. Plus, Urban Outfitters watches digital commerce segment drop as more shoppers come to brick-and-mortar locations. The digital transformation we’re...
NFL
pymnts

Macy’s Embraces Customers’ Return to Brick-and-Mortar Stores

While many retailers are content with having their customers shop online for what they need, Macy’s says it’s happy to see its customers coming back to its brick-and-mortar locations as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to subside, particularly in the U.S. and most non-Asian geographies. The...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Walmart Tries to Take On Amazon’s Huge Sales Event

Back in 2015 when Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report launched a cool little event called Prime Day in hopes of dethroning the power of Black Friday, quite a few of us showed up to buy heavily discounted goodies (including a mind-boggling 24,000 Instant Pots). Now, it's seven years...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy