Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

Sam and Deena Fuller of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morganne Elizabeth, to Matthew Craig, son of David and Barbara Craig of Omaha. Morganne graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2013 and from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Accounting in 2016 and earned her MBA in 2019 and her CFE in 2020. She is currently a Senior Accountant/Auditor at HBE, LLP in Lincoln.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO