Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

Skill, dedication and drive led Jenna Rogers to two Big Ten high jump championships this year. But how the Nebraska freshman began to accelerate in the sport may have been kickstarted by a little luck. Rogers was 11 when she was competing as a high jumper for a recreational club...
Home Federal rallied to bring a 4-3 win over North Platte to open the Grand Island/Hastings Tournament Friday at Ryder Park. The Grand Island seniors fell behind 3-0 at the top of the fifth inning. But Home Federal responded by scoring three runs, on a bases -loaded walk and two...
LINCOLN — The University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduated a record 246 seniors during spring commencement exercises May 14 at Memorial Stadium. To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest number of honors graduates in a single term in the program’s 36-year history.
The Home Federal baseball team ran into a good hitting baseball club during the second game Saturday of the Hastings/Grand Island Invite Saturday. Especially with two outs. Hickman Post 105 scored seven of its eight runs with two outs during its 8-4 win over the Grand Island seniors at Ryder Park.
CRETE — Doane University presented degrees to graduates during two commencement ceremonies held Sunday, May 8. Graduate students and non-residential or online students completing their undergraduate degrees walked at 10 a.m. Students completing their undergraduate degrees on the Crete campus walked at 2:30 p.m. Both ceremonies were held outside in Cassel Theatre on the university’s Crete campus.
Sam and Deena Fuller of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morganne Elizabeth, to Matthew Craig, son of David and Barbara Craig of Omaha. Morganne graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2013 and from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Accounting in 2016 and earned her MBA in 2019 and her CFE in 2020. She is currently a Senior Accountant/Auditor at HBE, LLP in Lincoln.
A dozen Nebraska State Troopers, including six based in Grand Island, have been recognized for their efforts to keep Nebraska roads safe through impaired driving enforcement and education. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) presented Hero Awards to the 12 troopers, as well as officers, deputies, and advocates from several other...
LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7. J. Robert Duncan, past president of Duncan Aviation, delivered the commencement address. Duncan is an accomplished businessman, art collector and civic leader. Duncan is a past Nebraska Wesleyan Board of Governor and recently received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Jared Mack, Kenley Bogner, Catalina Chavez-Gonzalez, Madeline Logue and Gracie Woods, all of Grand Island, were among the first-place winners in the Grand Island Catholic Diocese’s 2022 Pro-Life Contest. Mack was the first-place winner among sixth-graders in the Culture of Life Art Contest. The other students mentioned above took...
YORK – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) has been given extended prison time after being convicted of beating her cell-mate and causing serious injury. Marissa Martinez, 25, was sentenced this week to a term of 1-2 years in prison for second degree assault. She...
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,612 degrees during commencement exercises May 13 and 14. The 3,523 graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities. Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted a ceremony for students...
Programs in Grand Island and several surrounding communities are planned in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, Stuhr Museum will host its traditional Memorial Day special event to kick off the summer season, and the Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association will host its 37th annual Red, White & Blue Shoot and Rendezvous over the weekend near Cairo.
Kyzer Hendrickson had a heck of a birthday party Wednesday, licking cupcake frosting and being the center of attention in a roomful of nurses. The people in the room had a lot to with Kyzer’s healthy arrival in the world one year earlier. The folks at CHI Health St....
A long-planned roundabout at Grand Island’s Five Points intersection is scheduled to go out to bid in September. The project will construct a roundabout at the intersections of Broadwell Avenue, Eddy Street and State Street. The NDOT-led project is expected to cost $3.6 million with a 20% local match...
HASTINGS — Hastings College held its 136th Commencement on Saturday, May 14, 2022. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 175 undergraduates and seven Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 21 states and seven countries. Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records...
The First Presbyterian Church will host a rummage sale to benefit the Presbyterian Disaster Relief Fund for the Ukraine. The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, at the church, 2103 W. Anna St. Merrick County to...
