Smyrna, TN

Sullivan East wins first state tournament game since 2003

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMYRNA — Sullivan East won its first game in the TSSAA state baseball tournament in 19 years with a 10-0 thrashing of Munford on Wednesday. The Patriots (25-10) set the tone early as starting pitcher Tyson Mitchell opened the game with three strikeouts and they scored four runs in the bottom...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Boone finishes third in state after loss to Clarksville

MURFREESBORO — Beating Daniel Boone for the second time in five days, Clarksville ended the Lady Trailblazers’ run in the TSSAA Class 4A softball championships. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a four-run lead on their way to a 7-2 win in the losers’ bracket final Saturday at Starplex Field No. 4.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Vikings fall to Chargers in Class 3A baseball semifinals

MURFREESBORO — Covington scored four runs in each of the final two innings to take a 10-3 win over Tennessee High in Friday’s TSSAA Class 3A state baseball semifinals at Blackman High School. The loss eliminated the Vikings (29-10) from the postseason. Covington (21-13) will face Upperman (30-9)...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs tumble down leaderboard at NCAA golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Saturday was moving day at the NCAA Golf Championship, and East Tennessee State was going in the wrong direction. ETSU got off to a tough start and the struggles continued throughout the second round. By the time the day had ended, the Bucs found themselves in 27th place with little hope of advancing past Sunday’s third round.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi’s Mefford falls in Class A tennis finals

MURFREESBORO — A magical run to the TSSAA Class A state tennis finals came to an end Friday at the Adams Tennis Complex for Unicoi County’s Lily Mefford. Mefford, who attends University High, fell to Camden Central’s Elli Reynoldson in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-1. “(Reynoldson) is...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU golfers set for NCAA Championship

East Tennessee State’s men’s golf team is ready to perform on the biggest stage of college golf. The Bucs will be one of 30 teams competing in the NCAA Championship, beginning Friday at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, It’s the same course where ETSU finished 28th last year after winning its regional.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Knocks Off LSU, Advances To SEC Tournament Semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee and LSU didn’t get going until 10:10 p.m. local time and 11:10 p.m. back in Knoxville, but the Vols were ready to play nonetheless, defeating LSU to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals. Here’s everything to know about the Vols’, 5-2, victory.
HOOVER, AL
Stacy Carter
On Target News

Kick times set for first three Tennessee games

The kickoff times for Tennessee football’s first three games have been announced. The Vols open the season Thursday September 1st at home vs Ball State at 6:00. Week two’s trip to Pitt for the second edition of Johnny Majors Classic will kick off at 2:30. The Vols return...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

4-star power forward Cade Phillips commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Basketball landed a top-ranked power forward on Thursday. Four-star Cade Phillips verbally committed to Tennessee. He is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2023. Phillips had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and more. His...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

West Ridge celebrates first graduating class

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — West Ridge High School’s first graduating class walked across the stage Friday night. The new school opened to students last August. For those who walked the stage Friday, it was a unique four years, between the COVID-19 pandemic and moving to the new school. “This senior class has come together, they’ve […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Tusculum lectures discuss important East Tennesseans

GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University will enrich personal lives with a multipart lecture series in June that will enhance the community’s knowledge of three important figures in East Tennessee history. The College of Civic and Liberal Arts; the Department of History, Museum Studies and Religion; and the Doak House...
TUSCULUM, TN
Johnson City Press

Shentonta Faye Hardin

LIMESTONE - Shentonta Faye Hardin, 75, Limestone passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Erving Hardin & Juliette Pierce Hardin. She was a 1965 graduate of Unaka High School and East Tennessee State University. Shentonta was a retired Social Worker. She loved spending time with her family, going shopping and reading her Bible. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Michael Todd Thomas and Clifton Gale “Pooh” Thomas and two grandsons: Kendell Aaron Hartman and Clifton George Thomas.
LIMESTONE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 29

May 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported “W. J. Matthews, James H. Jones and J. B. Stuart were to-day (sic) appointed members of the Pension Examining Board for Johnson City, Tenn.”. The Cincinnati Enquirer was, and still is, a newspaper in Cincinnati,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Science Hill Roan Scholar

Sarah Mohammed is one of this year’s recipients of ETSU’s Roan Scholar award. She is graduating from Science Hill High School this year and plans to continue on to collegein order to learn and accomplish many more great things. In recognition of her hard work to receive this honor, the Johnson City Press asked her about her achievement and plans for the future.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roberta Futrell

JOHNSON CITY - Roberta Futrell, age 82 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Harry and Lillie Brewer Ashley, born to them on October 18, 1939 in Coalfield, Tennessee. Roberta was a very caring and loving mother. She was very involved in many association activities, such as the Holston Valley Baptist Association Hospital Ministry and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church. She united in marriage to Rev. Tommy Futrell, who pastored Southside Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee for eighteen years. Rev. Futrell also pastored Candies Creek Baptist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee and also Dyllis Baptist Church in Roane County, Tennessee. Before retiring, Roberta worked as a beautician. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

