Los Alamos, NM

2022 LAHS Graduation Saturday At Sullivan Field

Cover picture for the articleThe LAHS Class of 2021 throw their hats in the air at the conclusion of their graduation ceremony this morning at Sullivan Field. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. More than 300 members of the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Class of 2022 will receive their high school diplomas...

