May 27 Bless Your Heart

Last week we sacrificed grandparents in Buffalo on the altar of gun worship. This week it is fourth graders in Texas. Some say we love guns more than we love our children. That may not be true. But we clearly love guns more than we love other people’s children. God forgive us.

The school shooter in Texas couldn’t buy beer because we don’t trust him to make the right decisions, but he can buy any firearm he chooses. Come on, people. I don’t want to take your guns, I have guns. But for the sake of all, we have to come up with some compromise on gun control. Common sense and our future dictate it.

BYH, never argue with somebody whose TV is bigger than their bookshelf.

BOHs. Another day in Greenville, another dangerous car crash. Tomorrow, no speed limit changes, alterations of road design or greater enforcement. We have met the enemy on our roads, and it is us.

The person who decided it was necessary to add a stop sign on Davenport Farm Road at Thomas Langston is a bonehead! Now traffic backs up in both directions instead of one.

BHH. My husband found a cockroach in the kitchen. He cleaned the entire room from top to bottom till it was spic ‘n’ span! I’m moving the roach to the bathroom tomorrow!

BYH big oil companies. Building and opening more gas stations while we have record-high prices is just flaunting your record-high profits at our expense. How about putting people before profits sometime?

Evangelicals have taken to calling liberals “groomers.” The latest from the Southern Baptist Convention suggests otherwise. Let’s turn down the rhetoric. BMH.

With so many cars driving through school zones at well above the speed limit, why can’t we set up cameras to catch the drivers who are risking the lives of our children? How many more people must die on our roads until NCDOT puts safety before speed? BTHs.

BYH, you are correct that the blurring of gender identity is rare comparatively speaking. Justice does not demand that the minority rule the majority, nor the majority the minority. Justice demands that all be given the same rights and respect and that each be honored as a human being with the same need for affirmation, respect and love.

BYH to our struggling people here in the USA. Biden and our representatives in D.C. keep on giving money to Ukraine. We do not have all this money to give. Our people are struggling here, so why is our government not giving to us instead? Prices are out of reach for many, and supplies are few. Help Americans here at home first. Not all Americans agree with all this free giving to Ukraine.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.