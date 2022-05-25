ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Prep Roundup: Cosman, relay team medal in state swim meet

By Staff Report
Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenwave boys swim team came back from Las Vegas with some hardware on Saturday. Senior James Cosman finished fourth in his two individual events and the 200 free relay team also finished fourth, capping a successful weekend for Fallon as it medaled in all events. Fallon finished eighth with 20...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Fox5 KVVU

Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas to permanently close

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular restaurant at Springs Preserve will be closing permanently this weekend. Divine Cafe will close permanently on Sunday, May 29 after eight years at Springs Preserve. Divine Events will continue its catering business in the Las Vegas Valley. Springs Preserve said in the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada SPCA hosts fee-waived pet adoption Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada SPCA, in partnership with Findlay Toyota, is hosting a fee-waived pet adoption event on Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, Findlay Toyota of Las Vegas will be covering pet adoption fees for pets aged 6 months and older. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EACH DAY TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, and 465. * TIMING...Today through Sunday. Widespread gusty winds will develop by early afternoon then peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing in the evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WSB Radio

‘I honestly thought he died’: Las Vegas referee attacked after basketball game

LAS VEGAS — A man who was working as a referee for a basketball game in a Las Vegas community center is in the hospital after he was brutally attacked following a game. Shawn Rowe told KVVU that he had worked a high school recreation league game at the Doolittle Community Center on May 17, and during the game, one of the coaches was unhappy with his calls. Knowing the coach was upset, recreation center employees kept the two apart as they left the gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LAKE MEAD AND THE LOWER COLORADO RIVER VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire Weather Zone 101. In Nevada...Fire Weather Zone 466. * TIMING...Widespread gusty winds will develop early this afternoon then peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Student arrested at Doral Academy in Reno after school threat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A student was arrested at the Doral Academy in south Reno on Wednesday afternoon after a possible school threat was made. Principal Angela Orr sent an email to parents and families saying a proactive student informed administration of a possible threat towards Doral students. Administration notified the Washoe County Sheriff's Office immediately and deputies arrived with in minutes ensuring the school was safe.
RENO, NV

