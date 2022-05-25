ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Commission candidates agree water, housing top county needs

By Christy Lattin
Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Republican candidates for Churchill County Commissioner Dist. 2 all agreed that water and housing top the list of challenges for the county. Candidates Tanya Freeman, Myles Getto, Ken Harmon and Tom Riggins answered citizen-submitted questions at the Candidates’ Night held May 17 at the Fallon Convention Center....

www.nevadaappeal.com

Nevada Appeal

Carson City seeks public input on JAC fare adjustments

Carson City and the Regional Transportation Commission are seeking public input on fare increases for the Jump Around Carson transit system. Thanks to federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, JAC has been free since 2020. The city anticipates returning to fares in August with a possible increase in costs. JAC...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 24573

PUBLIC INFORMATION ON A FORMAL AMENDMENT TO THE CARSON AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (CAMPO) TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (TIP) The proposed amendment is to add five new projects and to closeout one project in the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CAMPO) Federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The amendment revisions include: adding the 2021 and 2022 Western Nevada Safe Routes to School Vulnerable User Pedestrian Safety Infrastructure Improvement Program with a combined total funding of $2.5 million in Congressionally Designated Spending appropriations; adding the Appion Way Traffic Signal and Intersection Improvement Program with $1.1 million in Congressionally Designated Spending appropriations and $950,000 of local funding, for a project total of $2,050,000; adding the Western Nevada Safe Routes to School Program (TAP) with $595,266 in Transportation Alternatives Program funding and $31,330 of local funding; adding the Wrong Way Driver Warning Systems Installation Project with $950,000 of Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funding and $65,000 of State Gas Tax funding; and closing out the Center Drive Reconstruction project. Additional project details are available at the Carson City Public Works Department and on the CAMPO website at https://www.carson. org/government/departments-g-z/public-works/transportation/campo-carson-area-metropolitan-planning-organization.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school trustees revise capital improvement plan

The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the district’s revised capital improvement plan for fiscal year 2022-23 after the Facilities Master Plan Committee made updates on bond and capital fund opportunities. The ability to move forward on school renovations and refreshing recently underwent some readjustments...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school budget OK’d with $3.2 million deficit

The Carson City School District’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday adopted its final budget for 2022-23 with an opening fund balance of $11.2 million and a deficit of $3.2 million that includes a $1 million contingency. Because it would be the second year of the biennium, factors such as...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City birth announcements for May 14 to 19, 2022

To Desiree and Christian Thoma of Carson City, Brayden Ryder Thoma, born May 14, 2022, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. To Faith Thomson and Alec Blansett of Dayton, Elliana Rae Blansett, born May 16, 2022, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces. To Elizabeth and Alexander Barrera of Dayton, Otto...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City road report for May 30 to June 5, 2022

Road report as of Thursday. The following applies to May 30-June 5:. Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. • Center Drive between Snyder Avenue and Clear Creek Avenue will be closed, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Use the designated detour route, Clear Creek Avenue and Snyder Avenue.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Senator Square: Letter to Carson High athletes

To the Carson High Boys Track team, who won the State 5A Academic State Championship for boys Track and Field and was recognized at the meet for that accomplishment May 21. Carson High has won over 90 State Academic Championships in Athletics since the award was instituted. The boys team also had a strong showing in the competition placing ninth out of over 20 5A schools. Several Senators won medals at the State meet including the girls 4 x 200 relay team who placed fifth. This team ran strong all season and consisted of Ava Brehm, Addy Morgan, Annalisa Torres-Morales, and Natalyn Wakeling. The girls 4 x 400 relay team also placed fifth and included Wakeling, Brehm, Mckenna Budd, and Morgan. On the boys side, Nick Batien medaled in the 400 meters placing fourth. Nick capped off his track career at Carson with a bronze medal in the 800 meters as well. Kai Miller headlined the Carson team by winning a gold medal in the pole vault at a height of 15 feet. He also won a bronze medal in the 110 high hurdles setting a personal record of 14.93 seconds. Finally, Zane Ferguson won a bronze medal in discuss with a personal record of 144 feet 2 inches. Congratulations again to all these outstanding athletes and the CHS Track Team. Not to be outdone, congratulations as well to our CHS Swim Team who competed in Las Vegas last week too. The Carson girls team placed sixth out of more than 20 5A schools in Nevada. The Carson boys placed fourth in the state. Medals were won by Nick Melsheimer who placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Cole Bennett, Ben Kahue, Austin Shim, and Nick Melsheimer placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay, and Alexandra Nerska placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke. CHS had another strong season for both the boys and girls teams. Great job and great season CHS Swim. We look forward to a new year in Carson Athletics in 2022 - 2023 as teams for next year begin to prepare and conduct off-season programs. Also, CHS has a new boys soccer coach in Pedro Chavez, assisted by Ian Gunn, who are both 2010 CHS graduates. If any students need information on off-season dates and activities this summer, they should come to the athletics office and see Laurie Sheets. Thank you Senators for all the support. ~ Submitted by Carson High School Athletic Director Blair Roman.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

JoAnne Skelly: More for the bees

Last week I wrote about bees and pollinators to get ready for Pollinator Month in June. Gillian Kerr, long-time beekeeper, and Linda Groves, master beekeeper, answered more of my questions about beekeeping. Who can a home gardener call if they want to put bees in their yard? And what should...
CARSON CITY, NV

