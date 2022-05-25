Commission candidates agree water, housing top county needs

To the Carson High Boys Track team, who won the State 5A Academic State Championship for boys Track and Field and was recognized at the meet for that accomplishment May 21. Carson High has won over 90 State Academic Championships in Athletics since the award was instituted. The boys team also had a strong showing in the competition placing ninth out of over 20 5A schools. Several Senators won medals at the State meet including the girls 4 x 200 relay team who placed fifth. This team ran strong all season and consisted of Ava Brehm, Addy Morgan, Annalisa Torres-Morales, and Natalyn Wakeling. The girls 4 x 400 relay team also placed fifth and included Wakeling, Brehm, Mckenna Budd, and Morgan. On the boys side, Nick Batien medaled in the 400 meters placing fourth. Nick capped off his track career at Carson with a bronze medal in the 800 meters as well. Kai Miller headlined the Carson team by winning a gold medal in the pole vault at a height of 15 feet. He also won a bronze medal in the 110 high hurdles setting a personal record of 14.93 seconds. Finally, Zane Ferguson won a bronze medal in discuss with a personal record of 144 feet 2 inches. Congratulations again to all these outstanding athletes and the CHS Track Team. Not to be outdone, congratulations as well to our CHS Swim Team who competed in Las Vegas last week too. The Carson girls team placed sixth out of more than 20 5A schools in Nevada. The Carson boys placed fourth in the state. Medals were won by Nick Melsheimer who placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Cole Bennett, Ben Kahue, Austin Shim, and Nick Melsheimer placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay, and Alexandra Nerska placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke. CHS had another strong season for both the boys and girls teams. Great job and great season CHS Swim. We look forward to a new year in Carson Athletics in 2022 - 2023 as teams for next year begin to prepare and conduct off-season programs. Also, CHS has a new boys soccer coach in Pedro Chavez, assisted by Ian Gunn, who are both 2010 CHS graduates. If any students need information on off-season dates and activities this summer, they should come to the athletics office and see Laurie Sheets. Thank you Senators for all the support. ~ Submitted by Carson High School Athletic Director Blair Roman.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO