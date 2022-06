Look forward to 10 days of live music, dance, theater, gallery exhibitions, public art, creative activities, the artist market, and much more!. The 63rd annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is back this Friday with one of the most diverse lineups of performing and visual art attractions in its history. The festival, taking place in the Cultural District, welcomes hundreds of artists from throughout the region and around the globe.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO