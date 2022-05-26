ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares climb, dollar falls on relief over Fed's flexible stance

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - World shares rose on Thursday and the U.S. dollar edged lower, a day after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's May meeting indicated the central bank would remain flexible and might pause rate hikes later in the year.

Wall Street closed higher with the three main U.S. indices positioned for their biggest weekly gains since mid-March.

The MSCI's benchmark for global stocks (.MIWD00000PUS) was up 1.54% at 4:25 p.m. EDT (2025 GMT). Europe's pan-regional STOXX 600 (.STOXX) equity benchmark index rose 0.78%, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.02%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 516.91 points, or 1.61%, to 32,637.19; the S&P 500 .SPX gained 79.11 points, or 1.99%, to 4,057.84; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 305.91 points, or 2.68%, to 11,740.65.

The three indexes were on track to snap their longest streak in decades of weekly declines.

The minutes of the Fed's May meeting, released on Wednesday, showed a majority of Fed officials supported the well-telegraphed rate hikes of 50 basis points each in June and July.

Analysts at Bank of America said the Fed could pause its tightening in September if the economy deteriorates. read more

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week as the labor market remained tight. A separate report confirmed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter. read more

"Jobs data is really going to drive the outlook of the Fed going forward," said Brian Overby, a senior options analyst at Ally. "If they do see the unemployment rate increase a little bit that could slow them down."

The U.S. dollar fell 0.284% against a basket of global currencies. If the Fed gets less aggressive on tightening, that would weaken the greenback's safe-haven appeal.

The euro was up 0.44% to $1.0727.

U.S. Treasury yields edged up after the benchmark 10-year note hit a six-week low, with signs of slower economic growth reducing inflation fears.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 2.7416% after falling to 2.706% early in the session.

"The 10-year treasury was almost at 3% and has pulled back,” said Clark Kendall, president and CEO of Kendall Capital. "That is an indication that the market feels like the Fed is addressing the inflation problem."

In commodities, Brent futures rose $3.37, or 3.0%, to settle at $117.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $3.76, or 3.4%, to settle at $114.09.

U.S. gold futures was last up 0.17% to $1,849.50.

In Asia, Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) reversed earlier losses to rise 0.25% after struggling to find direction for most of the session, as investors fretted over signs of a slowdown but took comfort in comments from Premier Li Keqiang on stabilizing the ailing economy.

South Korea's central bank raised interest rates for a second consecutive meeting as it grapples with consumer inflation at 13-year highs. read more

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Danilo Masoni in Milan and Andrew Galbraith in London Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jonathan Oatis, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio

Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651 * Canada's current account surplus climbs to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2657 to the greenback, or 79.01 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651. Gains for the loonie came as world share markets rose and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, with investors betting on a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.8% at $117.17 a barrel as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $117.17 a barrel as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.825%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near multi-week high as EU bans Russian oil

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2653 to 1.2686 * Canadian economy grows 3.1% in the first quarter * Price of U.S. oil rises 3.4% * Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices climbed and domestic data showed the economy expanding less robustly than expected in the first quarter. The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1% in the first quarter, below analyst predictions of 5.4% but in line with the Bank of Canada's forecast of 3.0%, Statistics Canada data showed. Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest rates by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy announcement on Wednesday in an effort to cool inflation. The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2654 to the greenback, or 79.03 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2653 to 1.2686. On Monday, it touched its strongest level in more than five weeks at 1.2648. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended a bull run after the EU agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions. U.S. crude prices were up 3.4% at $118.92 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies. The greenback was helped by a weaker euro as data showed euro zone inflation hitting a record high. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The 10-year touched its highest level since May 19 at 2.930% before dipping to 2.899%, up 7.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as risk appetite climbs

May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased slightly on Monday, as investors turned to riskier assets in Asia, although a weakened dollar provided some support to greenback-priced bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.37 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,848.50. * Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * Gold prices edged up on Friday and posted a second consecutive weekly gain, propped up by a pullback in the dollar and U.S Treasury yields, while fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve subsided. * U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession. * Speculators raised their net long COMEX gold position in the week to May 24, data showed on Friday. * Federal government offices, stock and bond markets, and the Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $22.05 per ounce, and platinum slipped 0.2% to $951.81, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,065.02. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Consumer Confidence Final May 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY May 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
