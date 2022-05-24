PREP SPOTLIGHT: D.H. Conley's Jacob McCann

Jacob McCann is a senior on the D.H. Conley lacrosse team and recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academics and athletics at Lincoln Memorial University.

Lincoln Memorial is located in Harrogate, Tennessee, as the Railsplitters compete in the Division II South Atlantic Conference.

McCann spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his commitment, his future career plans and his background in the sport.

Q: What does signing to Lincoln Memorial mean to you?

A: It is a huge honor just coming from an area that is not big with lacrosse. It’s growing, but being able to try to help expand the game in this town is honestly the biggest thing for me.

Q: What is it like playing a sport that is new to the area and still growing?

A: It is different since this is a baseball and football town. It is fun when you’re with your friends and they end up just jokingly picking up a stick and end up enjoying it and come to a game and see how much fun the sport is. That is pretty cool, just because it is not as common around here.

Q: Why did you choose Lincoln Memorial?

A: The area is super nice and I am a big hunter and fisherman and there is a lot of space out there for that. The campus is nice and the team, just the family aspect of it is very nice. There are new buildings on campus and they are doing nothing but growing out there. They are getting new turf fields soon and the athletics all around, they have one of the best DII basketball teams, a DI men’s volleyball team, really just the environment there with sports is really good.

Q: Were there any other schools you were considering?

A: There were a few DIII schools, William Peace was one, Methodist, Barton and DII schools like Newbury in South Carolina and some schools up in New York and Georgia. It was definitely a pretty hard process getting down to one, but I think I did make the right choice and I’m excited.

Q: Is it going to be a challenge for you moving to a new state?

A: I think it will be very different, but I think it will be a good learning experience for me to move away from my parents and all my best friends around here. I am excited and looking forward to meeting new people, I love meeting new people and just how Tennessee is, I think it’ll be a very good experience.

Q: What do you plan to study?

A: Criminal justice.

Q: What do you hope to do with that major?

A: I want to get into law enforcement and maybe the US Marshals or hopefully one day the FBI.

Q: Where does that career goal come from?

A: It just feels like a field I would strive in well and I have family in law enforcement and I just think it would be cool to get into and I’ve always wanted to since I was little.

Q: At what age did you start playing lacrosse?

A: I was about 8 years old, so I’ve been playing for about 10 years.

Q: Why did you get into it?

A: Like almost every kid I played soccer and baseball when I was little and I am really active, so standing out in the outfield was not something I was going to be ready to do. As for football, I’ve always been kinda on the smaller side, especially when I was younger, so kids our there were outweighing me by 40 or 50 pounds. They all had five inches on me when I was 10 years old and of course my mom was not very intrigued by that and me maybe getting hurt. Lacrosse was just something different and I knew a few kids who had played and I thought I’d give it a try and turns out it kinda worked out.

Q: What sets lacrosse apart from those sports?

A: Just the fast pace of the game, with football you have breaks between the plays, but in lacrosse you can be playing offense and then the next second you turn around to play defense.

Q: What position do you play?

A: I’m an attacker.

Q: Do you hope to stick with that position in college?

A: Yes sir.

Q: What is the hardest thing about your position?

A: Hand-eye coordination is a very, very big part. Also not being scared is important, you’re going up against a defender who can outweigh you by 30 pounds and be a lot bigger and stronger. Being able to make plays is important and looking for your open teammate for shots and getting into open space so you can shoot is very key to the position.

Q: What is the hardest thing about transitioning to lacrosse from the other sports you played?

A: Of course it’s different not being able to use your hands like in football and just having to catch and throw with the stick. Plays are also a lot different than in other sports, but using the stick was the biggest change, it’s the only sport you’re playing in the air with a stick.

Q: Who has had the largest impact on you becoming the player you are today?

A: One would definitely be Rob McCarthy, he basically started the league around Greenville and has grown it into what it is now. Also James Chakey, he was one of my travel coaches and he was a very big help too. Being able to play for him in tournaments we would go all over to different states was when I was able to get my name out and the connections he had were definitely a big factor in my commitment decision.