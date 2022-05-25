ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors vs. Mavs Game 4 delayed due to leak in roof at American Airlines Center

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCJda_0fqaazZR00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Before the start of the third quarter, Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals went into a rain delay.

While that might not be the technical term, a leak from the roof of the American Airlines Center caused the delay during Tuesday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Liquid began to pour on the court near the Warriors’ bench, causing a pool to form on the court. While staff from the Mavericks and Warriors began to clean the puddle with towels, the third quarter wasn’t able to start until the leak was stopped in the ceiling.

After several minutes, the leak was fixed in the rafters and the third quarter was underway.

Via @NBAonTNT on Twitter:

The ceiling wasn’t the only thing raining on Tuesday night. The Mavericks buried 20 3s on 43 attempts from beyond the arc to build a lead as big as 29 against the Warriors in Game 4. Reggie Bullock led the Mavs from deep, drilling six 3s on 10 attempts. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber each tallied two or more 3-pointers in Game 4.

Despite a furious comeback attempt from Golden State, Dallas survived and recorded its first win of the series, 119-109.

The series now shifts away from a rainy Dallas to the Bay Area for Game 5 on Thursday night. Game 5 is set to tip at 6 p.m. PDT at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Thursday.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before. “Congrats to my...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s immediate statement to Warriors star Steph Curry after he won Western Conference Finals MVP

Stephen Curry has finally won a Finals MVP… sort of. The Golden State Warriors star nabbed the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Finals MVP award. It’s an incredible achievement, one that Curry is worthy of due to his outstanding performances against the Mavs. During the awarding ceremony, though, one teammate of Steph decided to poke a little fun at him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
HipHopDX.com

Drake Wins $1M After Betting Golden State Warriors To Rule The West

Drake loves gambling with his money. He’s been putting in bets all year on Stake, an online betting platform, and it looks like he just won big again. On Thursday (May 26), Drizzy had a lot of bread hit his bank account after the Golden State Warriors clinched the West.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs Game 4#The Golden State Warriors#Tnt
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers hire new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have themselves a new head coach. The Lakers interviewed Darvin Ham on Friday and offered him the job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham is getting a four-year deal. Ham, 48, had been an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018. Prior to that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy