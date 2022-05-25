Warriors vs. Mavs Game 4 delayed due to leak in roof at American Airlines Center

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Before the start of the third quarter, Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals went into a rain delay.

While that might not be the technical term, a leak from the roof of the American Airlines Center caused the delay during Tuesday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Liquid began to pour on the court near the Warriors’ bench, causing a pool to form on the court. While staff from the Mavericks and Warriors began to clean the puddle with towels, the third quarter wasn’t able to start until the leak was stopped in the ceiling.

After several minutes, the leak was fixed in the rafters and the third quarter was underway.

The ceiling wasn’t the only thing raining on Tuesday night. The Mavericks buried 20 3s on 43 attempts from beyond the arc to build a lead as big as 29 against the Warriors in Game 4. Reggie Bullock led the Mavs from deep, drilling six 3s on 10 attempts. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber each tallied two or more 3-pointers in Game 4.

Despite a furious comeback attempt from Golden State, Dallas survived and recorded its first win of the series, 119-109.

The series now shifts away from a rainy Dallas to the Bay Area for Game 5 on Thursday night. Game 5 is set to tip at 6 p.m. PDT at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Thursday.

