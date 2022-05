As soon as June 10, 2022 in the City of San Luis Obispo, irrigation on residential property will be limited to between the hours of 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM and irrigation of non-functional turf will be prohibited on commercial, institutional, or industrial properties. Certain exemptions apply. The City Utilities Department will focus on promoting water conservation through education and outreach to help community members comply.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO