Environmental Services Memorial Day Holiday The City of Charleston will be closed Monday, May 30th for Memorial Day. In order to provide service to all residents in a timely manner, garbage and trash collection will take place on the modified schedule outlined below. For Daniel Island and Cainhoy (Capitol Waste) Crews will run on a one day delay. For example, if your garbage is normally picked up on Monday the week of the 30th it will be picked up on Tuesday and If you are collected on a Tuesday you will be collected Wednesday. For outer West Ashley and Johns Island (Trident waste) will run on a one day delay. For example, if your garbage is normally picked up on Monday the week of the 30th it will be picked up on Tuesday and so forth The Peninsula, Inner West Ashley and James Island (City Crews) will run on a one day delay. For example, if your garbage is normally picked up on Monday the week of the 30th it will be picked up on Tuesday and so forth. AD# 2003761.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO