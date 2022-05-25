Image Award presented to Hemingway boutique owner

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 20 of South Carolina State Lien Law, Monster Self Storage 760 Travelers Blvd, Summerville S.C. 29485 intends to hold an auction of the stored property stored in the following Unit D25 Nicole Walker, Unit D25 Nicole Jones, Unit W Danielle Coleman, Unit W Danieele Coleman, Unit 5 Amanda Edwards, Unit 5 Amanda Edwasrds to satisfy an owner's lien default for non-payment of rent and other charges. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.Storageauctions.com ENDING on 06/14/2022 at 10:00 a.m. Sale may be cancelled at any time without notice. Monster Self Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY. Contact manager at 843-871-9110 or www.Storageauctions.com for details. AD# 2003970.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO