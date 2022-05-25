Image Award presented to Hemingway boutique owner

Having fun and learning about health was the theme for the day at the community’s first Family and Community Empowerment Day held on Saturday, May 21 at Colleton County Middle School, hosted by the Colleton County School District. Dozens of children and parents attended the event, as adults and children enjoyed face painting, arts and crafts, food, games, and music, as well as a job fair, prizes and vendors. Health screenings and Covid-19 vaccines were also on location for those who wanted to participate. Sponsors for the event include the Colleton County School District, Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s Healthy Blue, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers, Z93.3 Jamz!, Magic 107.3, and the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Comments / 1