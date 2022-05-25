ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemingway, SC

Image Award presented to Hemingway boutique owner

By Michaele Duke Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber Director
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow in her 40s, Shamica Dollard is realizing that there isn’t a certain age when your dreams and aspirations come into fruition. “It happens when it’s supposed to happen and I am thankful,” said Dollard at her November 2021 grand opening of Tulle, Lace and Silk Boutique in...

The Post and Courier

Sullivan's Island restaurant opens with fresh fish, '1970s-inspired' beachside aesthetic

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — Sullivan's Seafood Restaurant was an island staple from 1988 until Sept. 6, 2020, when owners Sammy Rhodes and Donna Rhodes Hiott permanently closed the local favorite. Ben and Kate Towill hope their restaurant — which opened in the 2019 Middle St. space May 17 — will honor the building's past while ushering it into the future.
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant group takes on first SC lodging since venturing into hotels

A Charleston-based company with multiple restaurants in the Holy City has taken on its first hotel property in South Carolina. Indigo Road Hospitality Group said this month that it added a 56-room boutique lodging that's under construction in Georgetown to its lineup of hotels. Called The George, the Front Street hotel will include an outdoor bar and a full-service restaurant that the firm will manage.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - ENDING on 06/14/2022

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 20 of South Carolina State Lien Law, Monster Self Storage 760 Travelers Blvd, Summerville S.C. 29485 intends to hold an auction of the stored property stored in the following Unit D25 Nicole Walker, Unit D25 Nicole Jones, Unit W Danielle Coleman, Unit W Danieele Coleman, Unit 5 Amanda Edwards, Unit 5 Amanda Edwasrds to satisfy an owner's lien default for non-payment of rent and other charges. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.Storageauctions.com ENDING on 06/14/2022 at 10:00 a.m. Sale may be cancelled at any time without notice. Monster Self Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY. Contact manager at 843-871-9110 or www.Storageauctions.com for details. AD# 2003970.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
City
Hemingway, SC
The Post and Courier

'She's the Veteran' event planned at Waterfront Park June 11

She’s the Veteran is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Women Veterans Day Celebration starting at 6 p.m. June 11 at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, Sweetgrass Pavilion. She’s the Veteran was established by a dedicated community of female veterans in 2020 and is now an IRS tax-exempt...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Chef Nico Romo Releases Menu Ahead of Summerville Restaurant Opening

South Carolina-based French Master Chef Nico Romo has released the menu for his upcoming third restaurant concept, Laura. Chef Romo says the Summerville restaurant is “a celebration of his Italian heritage and the rustic, home-cooked dishes prepared by his grandmother, Laura, that brought generations of family together at the dinner table.” Laura joins Nico Hospitality Group’s existing portfolio of restaurants – NICO in Mt. Pleasant and Bistronomy in downtown Charleston.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Spots in Charleston, South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, a good burger is still top of the list for most people. However, the burgers available at some famous fast-food chains are simply not worth it. Not when you can enjoy a much better burger. To prove it, we have put together a list of 3 great burger spots in Charleston that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Beach parking isn't expanding, but these tips could make it easier

If you're realizing how much more difficult it's getting to reach a Charleston County beach on a nice summer day, don't fret. There's a new app for that, and it's pretty good. The free Beach Reach app lets beachgoers easily check traffic conditions — specifically using live webcams — for congestion on main roads leading to Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island and the Isle of Palms. It also provides info on the communities' beach policies, parking sites, tidal conditions and just about everything anyone would want to know before heading out for a day of fun and sun.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

'It's a great time': Atlantic Beach Bikefest back after 2-year hiatus

Forty-two years after the Carolina Nightriders kicked off the inaugural event in 1980, and two years after a COVID-induced hiatus, the town-sanctioned Atlantic Beach Bikefest was back Friday night. Although a crowd of bikers still made the trip to Atlantic Beach for last year’s Memorial Day weekend, the town hadn’t...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - RFP - Juniper Street Residences

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Solicitation Number: 22-P018R The City of Charleston is accepting proposals for Juniper Street Residences Affordable Housing Development. The City will receive proposals until August 31, 2022 @ 1:00pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Ste. 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. There will be a Non-Mandatory Site Visit at 10am on June 22, 2022 at 1555 Juniper Street. The solicitation may be obtained by submitting a request to: Robin B. Robinson, robinsonr@charleston-sc.gov, by fax (843-720-3872), or by going to our website: https://www.charleston-sc.gov/Bids.aspx?CatID=17. AD# 2004396.
CHARLESTON, SC
Columbia Star

100 Black Women celebrate eight-year milestone

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Nearly 200 townhomes planned for crossroads near Little River attracting more development

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A residential development once rejected over traffic-related concerns in one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County is up for approval again. Nearly 200 townhomes could be built close to the intersection of S.C. 9 and S.C. 57 near Little River, a busy crossroads dotted with everything from national retailers, restaurants and car dealerships that is still expanding.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
walterborolive.com

Kids, parents come together for a day of fun at CCMS

Having fun and learning about health was the theme for the day at the community’s first Family and Community Empowerment Day held on Saturday, May 21 at Colleton County Middle School, hosted by the Colleton County School District. Dozens of children and parents attended the event, as adults and children enjoyed face painting, arts and crafts, food, games, and music, as well as a job fair, prizes and vendors. Health screenings and Covid-19 vaccines were also on location for those who wanted to participate. Sponsors for the event include the Colleton County School District, Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s Healthy Blue, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers, Z93.3 Jamz!, Magic 107.3, and the Lowcountry Food Bank.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Grocery store scratch-off pick leaves Columbia man with some extra cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery officials say a Columbia man's trip to the grocery store ended with a big win - and a special moment he got to share with his daughter. The man told officials he was on the phone with his daughter as he scratched off the Electric Cash ticket he had bought from the Food Lion on Garners Ferry Road. He had to take a moment when he realized that it was worth thousands. He told her to hold on and then sent her a picture.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Sunday, May 29, 2022

BADEN, Sandra Gibbons, 72, of Ladson died Wednesday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. EDWARDS, Clementina Rutledge, 91, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. KNOWLAND, Alerta Mary-Gale, 98, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LAWSON, Evelyn Grace, infant daughter...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

