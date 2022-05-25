ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Marcos Jr proclaimed next Philippine president with huge win

By JIM GOMEZ
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPIeS_0fqaGVDD00
APTOPIX Philippines Marcos President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., center, raises hands with Senate President Vicente Sotto III, left, and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco during his proclamation at the House of Representatives, Quezon City, Philippines on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Marcos Jr. was proclaimed the next president of the Philippines by a joint session of Congress Wednesday in an astonishingly huge electoral triumph 36 years after his father was ousted as a brutal dictator by a pro-democracy uprising. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was proclaimed the next president of the Philippines by a joint session of Congress on Wednesday following a landslide election triumph 36 years after his dictator father was ousted in a pro-democracy uprising.

The Senate and House of Representatives also declared that his separately elected vice presidential running mate, Sara Duterte, had won by a wide margin. She is the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, whose turbulent six-year term ends on June 30.

They will lead a nation battered by COVID-19 lockdowns, crushing poverty, gaping inequality, Muslim and communist insurgencies, crime and political divisions further inflamed by the May 9 election.

With his 92-year-old mother, Imelda Marcos, his wife, family and siblings beside him, Marcos Jr.'s hands were raised by the Senate president and House speaker in a plenary hall bedecked with a huge Philippine flag to applause from the audience, which included diplomats.

“I'm humbled,” he later told reporters. “I thank our people and, beyond that, I promise you that we may not be perfect but we will always strive to perfection.”

"I ask you all pray for me, wish me well. I want to do well because when the president does well, the country does well," he said, without taking any questions.

Marcos Jr., a 64-year-old former governor, congressman and senator, has refused to acknowledge or apologize for massive human rights violations and plunder under his father's rule and has defended his legacy.

When they take office, Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte will likely face demands to prosecute her father over thousands of killings of mostly poor suspects under his yearslong crackdown on illegal drugs. The deaths are currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Marcos Jr. received more than 31 million votes and Sara Duterte more than 32 million out of more than 55 million votes cast in the election. It was the first majority presidential victory in the Asian democracy in decades.

During the campaign, they avoided controversial issues and focused on a call for national unity, although their fathers’ presidencies opened some of the most volatile divisions in the country’s history. Marcos Jr. appealed to be judged “not by my ancestors, but by my actions.”

Sen. Imee Marcos, his sister, thanked those who voted for him after what she described as decades of “ridicule and oppression."

“We’re very, very grateful for a second chance,” she told reporters before the proclamation. “Our family went through a lot and after 1986, we faced all sorts of cases, ridicule and oppression" for nearly four decades.

In Marcos Jr.’s campaign headquarters, supporters waved Philippine flags, flashed the victory sign and held a streamer congratulating him and Sara Duterte.

Still, both have been hounded by their fathers’ reputations.

Riot police used a water cannon and shields to prevent a few hundred activists from marching to Congress to oppose Wednesday’s proclamations, injuring at least 14 protesters, the left-wing group Bayan said.

“Ferdinand Sr. tortured a lot of people, many were killed and many are still missing up to now. There is no justice for their families. Many starved and that was also the same in Duterte’s period,” protester Mimi Domingo said.

Last week, human rights activists submitted a petition to the Supreme Court against Marcos Jr.’s eligibility, citing his past tax conviction. They asked the court to block his proclamation, but no such order was issued. The complaint was earlier dismissed by the Commission on Elections.

His father was forced from power by a largely peaceful “People Power” uprising in 1986 and died in 1989 while in exile in Hawaii without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he, his family and cronies amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.

A Hawaii court later found him liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion from his estate to compensate more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

Imelda Marcos and her children were allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991 and worked on a stunning political comeback, helped by a well-funded social media campaign to refurbish the family name.

Along metropolitan Manila’s main avenue, democracy shrines and monuments erected after Marcos’ downfall stand prominently. The anniversary of his ouster is celebrated each year as a special national holiday, and a presidential commission that has worked for decades to recover ill-gotten wealth still exists.

Marcos Jr. has not explained how he will deal with such remainders of the past.

“What happens to all the monuments that commemorate all those lives lost? What happens to all those monuments that celebrate our collective victories?” asked Pio Abad, a Filipino artist who opened an art exhibit last month focusing on the extravagant lifestyle of the Marcoses when they were in power amid the country's appalling poverty.

“History is at stake and that is probably, for me, one of the largest things at risk,” said Abad, whose activist father was detained after the dictator imposed martial law in 1972.

___

Associated Press journalists Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S....
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Vice

Despair, Disbelief in the Philippines as Dictator’s Son Nears Presidency

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Imelda Marcos
Person
Sara Duterte
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

Gambian government says it will prosecute exiled ex-president Jammeh

BANJUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Gambia's government on Wednesday said it accepted a recommendation by a truth and reconciliation commission that exiled former president Yahya Jammeh be prosecuted for killings and other suspected crimes from his time in office. Attorney General Dawda Jallow said a special prosecutor would oversee cases...
POLITICS
AFP

Marcos Jr says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea, insisting he would not let China trample on Manila's maritime rights. The South China Sea was a key obstacle in Manila's ties with Beijing and needed to be resolved, said Chester Cabalza of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidencies#Ap#Senate#House Of Representatives#Muslim
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos vows to thwart interference from outside powers

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday promised to prevent any foreign interference in the running of his country, and to defend sovereign territory and stand up to any Chinese encroachment in the South China Sea. In his strongest comments yet on how he will handle...
POLITICS
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos names new finance chief and central bank governor

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday announced the current central bank governor Benjamin Diokno would be his finance minister when he takes office next month. Diokno will be replaced by Felipe Medalla as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Marcos said in an interview conducted by his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos signals continuity ahead with new economic team

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos gave strong indications that he will maintain continuity in economic policy through his picks for central bank governor and finance minister on Thursday by adding familiar faces to his cabinet. Marcos announced central bank chief Benjamin Diokno would become his finance...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Vice

Colombian Narco-Guerrilla Reportedly Killed in Venezuela

A top rebel leader in Colombia who’s designated a terrorist in the U.S. and an alleged drug trafficker, was just killed in neighboring Venezuela, according to the Colombian government. Miguel Botache Santillana, known as Gentil Duarte, was the leader of a faction of the now-demobilized guerrilla group the Revolutionary...
AMERICAS
Reuters

Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel

BAGHDAD, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament approved a law on Thursday that will ban normalizing relations with Israel, at a time when several Arab countries have established formal ties. The Iraqi parliament has been unable to convene on any other issue including electing a new president and forming its...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

China, Australia vie for Pacific influence with duelling visits

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - China and Australia launched competing Pacific visits on Thursday, with China's foreign minister expressing hope that ties with the Solomon Islands can be a regional model, while his counterpart said Canberra will be a partner that doesn't come with strings attached. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny...
CHINA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
74K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy