Shooting victim IDd

Starting next Thursday, and continuing for ten Thursdays in a row, the Levitt AMP concert series returns to the Y Block. There’s an effort to make the grassy block north of the Governor’s Mansion more of a year-round venue. “We’ve invited the Illinois Department of Ag to have their products expo during Christmastime,” said Kayla Graven (pictured), executive director of Downtown Springfield Inc. “We’re looking to expand on that event and partner with the First Lady to maybe have a light display.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO