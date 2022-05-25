Increased security at local schools in wake of Texas shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the pictures from the biggest stories from the past week in news. Extra security added at area schools after Texas shooting. A number of school districts in South Florida added extra security at schools, in the wake of the shooting in Texas.
STUART, Fla. — A South Florida high school student thought it would be funny to wear a “Scream” costume as he boarded a bus on the final day of school. School officials were not laughing. The student, who attends Martin County High School in Stuart, was taken...
Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Miami-Dade woman died Saturday afternoon at a construction site in West Palm Beach. First responders responded to the call shortly before 9 a.m. The West Palm Beach Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The high-rise building construction site is located...
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
Burlington, IA- Two Florida residents have been arrested in connection with a scam theft involving a Des Moines County Resident. On Thursday, May 19th the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft by deception. The victim, an 88-year-old Des Moines County resident, reported being...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three men in Florida were caught on surveillance video using a truck to break into an ATM, steal the money inside, and then drive away, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Orange County said in a tweet that Deontrae Walden, 23, Carlos Reed, Jr., 22,...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 29-year-old man sitting on a curb in the parking lot outside a restaurant, bleeding from his face where he'd been shot. That's what Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and Fire Rescue found outside Duffy's on Okeechobee Boulevard, late on Friday April 8.
MARTIN COUNTY - It was a busy week for local law enforcement agencies as both the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton Police Department logged multiple arrests. On May 19, Martin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested. On May 19, Martin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricardo Aguilera, 20 of Midland,...
Six students who sparked outrage when the posed for a photo spelling out a racial slur outside a Florida school are now apologizing for the action. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the students from Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City said they were addressing the apology letter to “the community and everyone that was hurt by the picture.”
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Two schools in Martin County School District were on a "code yellow" lockdown until dismissal as deputies search for a man with a knife in the vicinity. Deputies said Felix Williams Elementary School and Jensen Beach High School are under lockdown as a precaution at this time.
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of threatening his mother with a knife is on the loose and deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are searching for him near two schools in Jensen Beach. The sheriff’s office said the man ran away around Federal Highway and...
Tesia White stood before a Volusia County judge, sobbing as he read charges including four counts of felony cruelty to animals. New Smyrna Beach police officers said the 25-year-old White, who is visiting Florida from Missouri, left four dogs in her car while she and her boyfriend ate at a restaurant. The dogs later died.
WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
