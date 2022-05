The centerpiece event of ABQ Beer Week has always been ABQ Blues & Brews, and that festival is back this Sunday at Sandia Casino. Tickets are still available, ranging from general admission ($35 advance, $40 day of) to early access admission ($55/$60) to VIP admission ($70/$75). The latter two allow you to start sampling at 1:30 p.m., while general admission allows you in the doors at 3 p.m. The festival runs until 6. You can purchase tickets online, at the door, or at any Tractor Brewing taproom in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO