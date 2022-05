The Giving Tree at Los Alamos High School (LAHS) toppled over around 5:30 p.m. today. It was a beautiful willow growing on a prominent corner of the campus at 1300 Diamond Dr., but had been rotting inside and in its weakened condition could not withstand today’s wind gusts. ‘Lots of people saw it occur and Fire Truck 1 even stopped because they had driven by two minutes earlier while it was still standing’ local resident Alene Bennett said. ‘Then when they turned around, it was down. They looked around to make sure no one was injured, and finally allowed me to take a picture of them when I reminded them that Los Alamos citizens hold them in hero status.’ Photo by.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO