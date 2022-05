(Written by Dawson Greene) The Comets took on the New London Tigers in a surprise rainy day match up. Within the first 2 innings the Comets and Tigers both put up 2 runs a piece and then the scoring slowed down from there. Your Comets player of the game is Tatem Telfer. Telfer had an excellent showing on the mound with 7 strikeouts in just 5 innings of play. The Comets would proceed to fall behind 4-2 as the rain would begin to fall in tremendous fashion. The game was called after 6 innings. The Comets will take on Burlington Notre Dame on Friday, 5/27/2022. Go Comets!!

NEW LONDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO