Pasco County, FL

Missing-Endangered 25-Year-Old From Pasco County, Found Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Dakota Reighard has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Dakota Reighard, who was considered to be a missing-endangered 25-year-old.

Reighard is 6’3″, around 200 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Reighard was last seen around 1 p.m. today, May 25, in the Treyburn Loop area of Wesley Chapel, but may be in the St. Petersburg area.

Reighard was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray basketball shorts and black Nike shoes. Reighard may be driving a blue 2009 Chevy Impala with Florida tag NYXK24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5QLa_0fqYPuq300

If you have any information on Reighard’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Comments / 0

Community Policy