Juwan J. Moore – Monessen

Felix J. Lisovich, 99, of Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela. Born May 17, 1923, in Rillton, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Catherine Kolanko Lisovich. A resident of Belle Vernon for the past 67 years, Mr. Lisovich was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. He was a retired pipefitter from Corning Glass of Charleroi. Mr. Lisovich was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater of operations as a combat medic with the 43rd Infantry Division. He received two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart and numerous other medals and awards. He was a member of VFW Post 167 in Charleroi and American Legion Post 659 in Belle Vernon. Felix was also a life member and EMT with the former Washington Township Community Ambulance Service since 1978. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Suzanne and James Zdilla of Rostraver, and Lynette Carpenter of Belle Vernon; son, Daniel Lisovich of North Belle Vernon; seven grandchildren, Robyn and Tim Sweeney, Noelle and Kevin O’Bryan and Dr. Michael and Amy Zdilla, Dr. Matthew and Dr. Christina Zdilla, Faye and John Brauzakis, Russell and Heather Carpenter, Emily and Dr. Jon Sweany; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Laura Chaney of Allport. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Milsky Lisovich, in 2014; five brothers, Frank, Stanley, Andrew, John and Edward Lisovich; and five sisters, Stella Lisovich, Mary Lisovich, Josephine Lisovich, Ann Pech and Florence Phillips. Private family visitation and funeral services were held Tuesday at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Interment took place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO