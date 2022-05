Bloomington, Ind. – Morgan Smalls, Serena Bolden, and Lisa Gunnarsson of LSU track and field all secured their spots at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on day two of the NCAA East Preliminaries at the Robert C. Haugh Complex Thursday. Smalls and Bolden competed in the long jump, while Gunnarsson locked up her spot in the pole vault.

