Florida State will find out its regional destination on Monday when the field of 64 is announced at noon (ESPN2). The Seminoles (33-23) have a resume that includes 10 weekend series wins, including those against likely regional hosts in Miami and Louisville. The strength of schedule is the fourth-toughest in the nation but the RPI has sunk from the teens to 29th with a 1-5 mark in the last two weeks. And the Seminoles are also incredibly inconsistent with a home series sweep at the hands of Notre Dame as well as road series losses to unranked teams like Georgia Tech, Clemson and North Carolina.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO