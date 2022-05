Plano has a lot of patios. Some are good, while others are great. But which ones are the best? Here is Local Profile’s list of the top fifty-plus patios in Plano. CraftWay Kitchen at Lakeside Market in Plano is popular for its consistentlty great food. The fact that they also have a large spacious patio out front makes them a popular spot for dining alfresco when the weather cooperates. If you’re looking for something healthy yet hearty to eat, try their superfood salad with ahi tuna or the shrimp Cobb salad. Alternatively, the pastrami Reuben is a good choice. We won’t say it’s the best pastrami in Plano but we will say that we’ve heard others make that claim.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO