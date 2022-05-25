ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man arrested after MAX train hostage situation

By Max Egener
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSB7p_0fqY4cC500 Police said no one was injured during the incident that took place at a MAX train station in Northeast Portland.

Police arrested a man Tuesday, May 24, who they say used a knife and a metal skewer to hold a person hostage on a MAX train in Northeast Portland.

No one was injured during the incident, officials with the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

The suspect, Marcus Dwaine Tate, 41, has been charged with 11 felony and misdemeanor crimes, court records show.

Transit police officers responded to TriMet's Mount Hood MAX station at 9299 N.E. Cascades Parkway shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of someone causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a man later identified as Tate armed with a knife in one hand and a metal hot dog skewer in the other near a passenger on a MAX train, police said.

Tate allegedly made statements that the passenger was a hostage and that "he planned on dying that day," according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court by deputy district attorney Nicole Harris on Wednesday, May 25.

The MAX train operator was forced to shelter in the train's cabin, according to police.

Tate also had allegedly chased another man around on the station platform with skewers and then stole his bags and money within them before entering the MAX train, police said.

Portland Police activated its Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, which responded to the scene.

After a lengthy discussion with Tate, officers noticed he had dropped his weapons, the affidavit said.

SERT officers used the opportunity to deploy flash-bang devices to distract Tate, police said.

They then quickly boarded the train and took the suspect into custody and helped the passenger and train operator exit safely, according to police.

About 30 officers responded to the scene, said Chris Liedle, spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, which runs the transit police division and is leading the investigation into the incident.

Tate was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Tuesday.

He is facing charges, including two counts of attempt to commit a Class B felony, three counts of interfering with public transportation, second-degree theft, first-degree robbery, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, coercion and menacing, according to court records.

Court records show Tate also was charged with interfering with public transportation on May 7 in the 2500 block of West Burnside Street. The case is pending in court.

One dead, two wounded in Friday shootings

Police say a man was killed in St. Johns and two other were wounded in Southeast Portland.Portland police are investigating two Friday shootings, including a fatality in the St. Johns neighborhood. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the fatality began at 6:03 a.m. on May 27 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a male deceased in a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim was deceased. Homicide Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tony at Harris Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and Det. Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768. Before that, two men were hospitalized after being shot just before 3 a.m. at Southeast Sherman Street north of Division and 130th. Police told KOIN 6 News that one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other man drove to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact the bureau. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
