ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Non injury accident

By LIVE scanners
flagscanner.com
 3 days ago

Flagstaff Police are responding to the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce...

flagscanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
flagscanner.com

Accident involving a motorcycle

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to 2300 N. Fourth St for an accident involving a motorcyle. The accident is not blocking the roadway, and at least one person is injured. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Intoxicated and hostile person in roadway

Flagstaff Police are responding to N San Francisco St near the rescue mission for an intoxicated, mentally unstable, and aggressive male standing in the middle of the road. He is yelling at cars. Officers on the scene say he is being extremely hostile and blocking traffic. UPDATE: Officers have the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

BREAKING: Charges pending in Flagstaff Wildfire!

UPDATE From Flagstaff Police: “We want to thank you all for your assistance and the many tips and leads we received from the community. The subjects in the fire case have been identified, and charges are pending.”. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/24/2022 at approximately 1403 hours, reports of a...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Accident blocking roadway

Flagstaff Police and EMS are on the scene of a two-car accident at University and Milton. EMS is saying the cars are partially blocking the roadway and debris is also a factor. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
flagscanner.com

Threats with gun

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1000 S Milton Rd at Wells Fargo Bank for a man that claims he was threatened by another man with a gun. Both are still on the scene. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Car Accident in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Riordan and Milton for a two-car accident. Unknown injuries. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Two fights in progress

Flagstaff Police are at the Rescue Mission for a fight call. Another fight has now broken out at the same place and they are attempting to break it up. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Parking complaint

A Flagstaff Police Officer is responding to 1140 E Ponderosa Pkwy for 6 cars illegally parked in the bicycle lane. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flagstaff Police#Flagscanner Premiere
flagscanner.com

Possible shots fired at car

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Taco Bell 3460 E Route 66 for a report of a person shooting at a car. A caller on 911 is saying someone was shooting at her vehicle. The suspect is in a Silver Toyota Tacoma with AZ license plates. Updates will be posted here.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Possible vicious dog report

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1851 E Butler at Sam’s Club for a report of a dog in the back of a truck that tried to attack a person walking by. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Officer involved accident and fight

A Flagstaff Police officer was just involved in a vehicle collision at San Franciso and Butler. He is also saying a fight is breaking out and that someone is spitting blood on him. One of the suspects involved is wanted for an earlier theft. Apparently, a shoplift in progress was taking place. We’re trying to get more information.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

MEDICAL: Man Down

Flagstaff EMS is responding to a report of a man down possibly intoxicated at Bushmaster Park on Alta Vista Dr. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flagscanner.com

Update to wildfire reported along Highway 89

UPDATE 12:03 PM: Summit FD just gave an official report on this fire. It is roughly half an acre in size and wind-driven. A slow rate of spread with zero structures or valuables at risk. No further resources are needed. UPDATE 11:57 AM: CCSO Deputies saying the fire is at...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

PRESS RELEASE: CCSO Gearing Up for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to take the opportunity to remind our communities that Sheriff’s Deputies will be actively patrolling this holiday weekend. Deputies will be out in force patrolling the neighborhoods, highways, roadways, public lands, lakes, and rivers of Coconino County 24 hours a day throughout the weekend.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
flagscanner.com

MEDICAL: Intoxicated Subject

Flagstaff EMS is responding a CARE unit to the Flagstaff Mall for a severely intoxicated person. They will be transporting him to the homeless shelter. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy