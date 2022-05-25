Non injury accident

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to 2300 N. Fourth St for an accident involving a motorcyle. The accident is not blocking the roadway, and at least one person is injured. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe...
Flagstaff Police are responding to N San Francisco St near the rescue mission for an intoxicated, mentally unstable, and aggressive male standing in the middle of the road. He is yelling at cars. Officers on the scene say he is being extremely hostile and blocking traffic. UPDATE: Officers have the...
UPDATE From Flagstaff Police: “We want to thank you all for your assistance and the many tips and leads we received from the community. The subjects in the fire case have been identified, and charges are pending.”. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/24/2022 at approximately 1403 hours, reports of a...
Flagstaff Police and EMS are on the scene of a two-car accident at University and Milton. EMS is saying the cars are partially blocking the roadway and debris is also a factor. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you...
Flagstaff Police are responding to 1000 S Milton Rd at Wells Fargo Bank for a man that claims he was threatened by another man with a gun. Both are still on the scene. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Riordan and Milton for a two-car accident. Unknown injuries. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police are at the Rescue Mission for a fight call. Another fight has now broken out at the same place and they are attempting to break it up. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
A Flagstaff Police Officer is responding to 1140 E Ponderosa Pkwy for 6 cars illegally parked in the bicycle lane. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Taco Bell 3460 E Route 66 for a report of a person shooting at a car. A caller on 911 is saying someone was shooting at her vehicle. The suspect is in a Silver Toyota Tacoma with AZ license plates. Updates will be posted here.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 1851 E Butler at Sam’s Club for a report of a dog in the back of a truck that tried to attack a person walking by. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
A Flagstaff Police officer was just involved in a vehicle collision at San Franciso and Butler. He is also saying a fight is breaking out and that someone is spitting blood on him. One of the suspects involved is wanted for an earlier theft. Apparently, a shoplift in progress was taking place. We’re trying to get more information.
Flagstaff EMS is responding to a report of a man down possibly intoxicated at Bushmaster Park on Alta Vista Dr. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
UPDATE 12:03 PM: Summit FD just gave an official report on this fire. It is roughly half an acre in size and wind-driven. A slow rate of spread with zero structures or valuables at risk. No further resources are needed. UPDATE 11:57 AM: CCSO Deputies saying the fire is at...
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to take the opportunity to remind our communities that Sheriff’s Deputies will be actively patrolling this holiday weekend. Deputies will be out in force patrolling the neighborhoods, highways, roadways, public lands, lakes, and rivers of Coconino County 24 hours a day throughout the weekend.
Flagstaff EMS is responding a CARE unit to the Flagstaff Mall for a severely intoxicated person. They will be transporting him to the homeless shelter. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Comments / 0