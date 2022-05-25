ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps as Fed Minutes Fail to Flame Fears

By Kyle Woodley
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xaz45_0fqXcwrF00
Getty Images

U.S. equities enjoyed a broad pop Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which showed that the central bank's decisionmakers were willing to be both aggressive but flexible in the face of both inflationary and recessionary pressures.

Much of what the Federal Open Market Committee said in the minutes was largely as expected: Members favor 50-basis-point increases to the Fed's benchmark interest rate in both its June and July meetings, then could pull back to quarter-point raises in subsequent meetings.

"It's very clear that bringing down inflation was (and is) the focus at the Fed's May meeting; Chair Powell has reinforced the need to expeditiously raise rates toward broad estimates of 'neutral,' as risks to inflation still tilt to the upside," says Bob Miller, BlackRock's head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income. "We think that after the July meeting, the Fed is likely to become more data-dependent with regard to rate hikes, which essentially means that the policy path after July will depend upon (a) the trajectory of inflation and (b) progress toward correcting the supply/demand imbalances in the labor market."

While the minutes reinforce what has largely weighed on stocks in 2022 – that the central bank will continue to tighten policy – the Fed's seeming flexibility helps assuage another growing fear: that of an American recession.

"Elevated risk of a recession is another reason why the Fed could end their rate hike cycle earlier than expected," says Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. "Financial conditions are much tighter than at the start of the year, the economy faces big shocks to disposable income and exports from the Russia-Ukraine war, and housing is starting to turn."

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

Forceful rebounds by the likes of Tesla (TSLA, +4.9%), Amazon.com (AMZN, +2.6%) and Nvidia (NVDA, +5.1%) – the latter of which was due to report earnings after Wednesday's close – lifted the beat-up Nasdaq Composite 1.5% to 11,434. The S&P 500 gained 1.0% to 3,978, putting more distance between it and the bear-market threshold. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.6% higher to 32,120.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NVPJ_0fqXcwrF00
YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 rocketed 2.0% higher to 1,799.
  • U.S. crude oil futures gained 0.5% to settle at $110.33 per barrel.
  • Gold futures fell 1% to end at $1,846.30 an ounce, snapping a four-day win streak.
  • Bitcoin improved by 1% to $29,627.77. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • Wendy's (WEN) jumped 9.8% after Trian Fund Management – an asset management firm founded by billionaire investor Nelson Peltz – said that it had advised the fast food chain's board of directors that it plans to "explore and evaluate" strategic options, including a potential buyout, as a means of boosting shareholder value. Trian is WEN's biggest stakeholder, owning 25.3 million shares, or 11.8% of the company, according to S&P Global Capital Intelligence. Peltz, meanwhile, has a 4.7% stake in Wendy's. "We are unsurprised by Peltz's appetite, but would not hastily give WEN away," says Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan, who maintained an Outperform (Buy) rating on the stock and kept Wendy's on the Wedbush Best Ideas List.

It was another big day for retail earnings, with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) stock particularly volatile after its results. Shares were down by 11% at one point after the athletic apparel retailer cut its full-year outlook (now expecting earnings per share to arrive between $9.15 and $11.70, down from $11.70 to $13.10; and for same-store sales to be 2%-4% lower vs. flat) amid sizzling inflation and ongoing supply-chain challenges. However, DKS ended the day up 9.7% after CEO Lauren Hobart said the guidance reflected management being "appropriately cautious," and that the company's fundamentals remain strong. Indeed, DKS reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue in its first quarter ($2.85 per share, $2.7 billion actual vs. $2.48 per share, $2.59 billion estimate). "We still believe the company is well positioned over the next few years to take market share and return capital to shareholders through dividends (now yielding roughly 3.0%) and share repurchases," says CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring, who kept a Buy rating on the retail stock.

Healthcare: A Steady Helping Hand

Is this latest upturn for real or just a headfake? That remains to be seen, but the overall outlook is hardly positive from here.

Strategists are fairly split among whether the U.S. falls into a recession – and if it does, whether that recession will hit in 2022, 2023 or even 2024. But even those who expect America to avoid an economic decline don't see a rosy short-term path. For instance, Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, says that while "the U.S. will likely escape recession this year, [it will] only grow at a modest clip as we expect inflation to start taking a bigger toll on consumer spending."

Again: Upside largely seems to lie with those stocks that can pass the buck on to consumers. Savita Subramanian, head of equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities, views that as a core trait of healthcare stocks, not to mention their overall defensive stance.

"We believe the sector is well-positioned amid looming recession risks," she says. "Healthcare offers growth, defense, and yield at a reasonable price: GARP (growth at a reasonable price), DARP (defense at a reasonable price), and YARP (yield at a reasonable price)."

As we approach summertime, we're looking out toward the back half of 2022 – and that includes reviewing each sector for opportunities. Read on as we highlight a dozen healthcare picks that appear to fit this turbulent investing environment.

Kyle Woodley was long AMZN and NVDA as of this writing.

Comments / 1

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

Rapidly rising prices are on the radar for virtually everyone in America – even the billionaire class. Indeed, Warren Buffett himself has his eyes on inflation. Buffett finally whipped out Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B, $318.99) checkbook in a big way earlier this year, spending tens of billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Peltz
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nasdaq Composite#Mutual Fund#The Federal Reserve#Fed#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Tesla
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance for net interest income today. JPMorgan Chase also now expects to generate higher returns this year. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recessionary calls "get overquoted." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy