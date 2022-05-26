Crews contain Albuquerque bosque fire, temporary trail closures in effect
By Vince Rodriguez
KOAT 7
6 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews have contained a large wildfire that burned in Albuquerque’s bosque on Wednesday. Officials with Albuquerque Fire Rescue say the fire grew to 30 acres in size and burned on both sides of the river. Crews are in the area today cleaning up hot spots. Officials warn...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a fire on the 9000 block of Glendale Ave NE., just north of Alameda and Ventura. AFR says the fire was burning a two-story residence. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown. They say there are no reports of injuries […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One hundred firefighters are still on the scene of a fire in the bosque. While the fire is contained, those firefighters are working to put out hotspots. They are also checking trees to make sure they are not weakened from the fire, making them a public safety hazard. The paved trail through the […]
New Mexico's metro area has also dealt with a few fire concerns. Last week, KOAT brought you the breaking news of a large Bosque fire, and now fire officials are beginning recovery efforts. The fire began last Wednesday when an Albuquerque Police Open Space Officer called in the fire near...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers say construction on I-40 is not only inconvenient—they’re calling it dangerous, too. Many say they find themselves dodging semis, concrete walls, and orange barrels daily. The paving project runs between Carnuel and Tijeras on I-40. The $8.1 million project has been going...
GLORIETA, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire continues, it’s not only community members who have been displaced but also the fire crews working long hours away from home for weeks on end, as well. Kandie Kingery is the owner of ‘Bite Me Bakery’ in Glorieta. Since the fire began she’s seen an influx […]
Crews are making progress in stopping the nation’s largest active wildfire from spreading. Gains on Monday came on the fourth straight day of warnings of extreme fire conditions in northern New Mexico. The nearly 8-week-old Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire was surrounded by containment lines cut and scraped around half...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-year absence, Bernalillo County is inviting the public to the annual evening in paradise celebration that is back in person this weekend. The event is on Saturday 4, starting at 3 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park, 5801 Paradise Blvd NW. This free family-friendly...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews took part in a workout challenge Monday in honor of a fallen Navy SEAL. It’s called the “Murph workout,” and is named after Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL that died in combat several years ago. The workout consists of a mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a new idea the New Mexico Attorney General and Albuquerque Police Department started trying in 2021. To help address the city’s crime problem, top prosecutors, special agents, detectives, and rank and file police officers would spend more time going after people accused of shoplifting. Now nearly a year into the […]
In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man they say attacked a woman with an axe. Estevan Tapia was picked up Saturday night after APD got a call about a woman being hit in the head with an axe near Wilson Park in southeast Albuquerque. Witnesses at the scene described the attacker, later identified as […]
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — The Black Fire, burning 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences is now at more than 228,000 acres. Now a real-time evacuation map has been added to help residents understand where the fire is moving.You can look at the map here. An area called...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement is working Memorial Day weekend to stop drunk drivers. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there have been at least 64 DWI arrests statewide and those are only the ones already entered into the system. There were three parents among them accused of child abuse for allegedly driving drunk with their kids including […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque and its partners are trying to sell the federal government on a development in the heart of downtown that they hope will become a hub for the emerging space industry. They’re hoping to get a slice of a billion dollars that’s up for grabs as part of the federal government’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire is the largest in New Mexico history at nearly 315,000...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man found shot in the face inside a crashed pickup truck near 12th and Montaño was allegedly shot by a gas station clerk, according to Albuquerque Police. That clerk is now facing criminal charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to a criminal complaint, a clerk at the Speedway […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply. […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe closed multiple trails around the town this Memorial Day weekend over concerns of dangerous fire conditions. The Dale Ball, Sun Mountain, La Tierra, MX/BMX, and the Metropolitan Recreation Complex trails are all closed. Fire restrictions include banning some fireworks and open burning including campfires, bonfires, and […]
