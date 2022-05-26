ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Crews contain Albuquerque bosque fire, temporary trail closures in effect

By Vince Rodriguez
KOAT 7
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews have contained a large wildfire that burned in Albuquerque’s bosque on Wednesday. Officials with Albuquerque Fire Rescue say the fire grew to 30 acres in size and burned on both sides of the river. Crews are in the area today cleaning up hot spots. Officials warn...

www.koat.com

