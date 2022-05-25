ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Linda C. McGibbon, 78, of Canton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda C. McGibbon, age 78, passed away peacefully May 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY 13662. Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 1:00 P.M....

wwnytv.com

Dorean W. Nier, 91, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dorean W. Nier, 91, of LaFargeville, NY, passed away at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on December 6, 1930, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Leo and Clara (Hines) Seymour. She married Howard Nier Sr. on May 12,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium, passed away May 26, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on March 10, 1947, in Watertown, daughter of Louis and Rose (Crescenzi) Alteri. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1965 and attended Jefferson Community College. On September 2, 1966, she married Dennis L. LaJuett in Watertown.
CALCIUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Carlton Roderick Kerr, 90, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Carlton Roderick Kerr, age 90, of Oswegatchie, passed away on May 27, 2022 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. There will be calling hours for Carlton on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at...
wwnytv.com

Frederick J. Henderson, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Henderson, died at home Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Fred was born June 20, 1942 in Potsdam, NY. He was the eldest son of the late John W. and Pauline Berkman Henderson. Fred graduated from Potsdam High School in 1960. He served in the...
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton, passed away Friday morning (May 25, 2022) at home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice. As per Mark’s request there will not be any services. Mark was born in...
wwnytv.com

Graveside Services: Joan M. Young, 79, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Young, age 79, of Gouverneur, who passed away on November 21, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, there will be a graveside service on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com

Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ella; two children, Sheila B. Russell-Wright and her husband, Matthew of Lockport, NY; Michael S. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, NY; five grandchildren, Matthew D. (Samantha) Wright, Hannah M. Wright, Shane M. K. Russell, Shannon Russell, and Brittany Russell; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jade Wright; his siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Russell of Albion; Linda Savakinas of Lockport; Patricia Chiodo of Niagara Falls; Cathy Russell Tice (Mike) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Richard LaGrange; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Janice Russell; Wayne T. and Trish Russell; and by a brother-in-law, Bob Savakinas.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

James M. Pray, 43, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - James M. Pray, age 43, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of River Road, Richville, NY, passed away at his home, after a long illness. He was best known to his friends and family as Bud and to the farming community as R. Carl or just Carl. He was born on July...
wwnytv.com

Mary “Louise” Helmer, 91, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside memorial service for Mary “Louise” Helmer age 91 of Dekalb Jct will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (May 31, 2022) at the Ogdensburg Cemetery with Pastor David Hart officiating. Mrs. Helmer passed away at her home with her granddaughter Heather by her side. Mrs. Helmer passed away on Monday (May 23, 2022). Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Margaret S. Desormeau, 100, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Margaret S. Desormeau, 100 years of age, of Theresa, NY passed away May 14, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where she had been residing. Born on March 13, 1922, in Philadelphia, NY, she was the daughter of Cassius David and Anna Barbara Mohrherr Alton. She graduated as valedictorian from Theresa High School in 1939 and married Gerald William Desormeau on November 1, 1941, at the Theresa Presbyterian Manse.
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

William Nichol Sloan, 87, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. William Nichol Sloan, age 87 of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 24th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. There will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 31st from 1-3pm and 4-7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of East Hatfield Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Phyllis was born November 16, 1934 in Fort Covington, the daughter of the late Carl and Genevieve (Finnegan) Brockway. She attended and graduated from school in Fort Covington. On November 27, 1952, she married Julian LaCourse at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Covington. He predeceased her on March 20, 2019.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Claude F. Sprowls, 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Claude F. Sprowls, age 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon, passed away on May 24, 2022 at his home. As per his wishes, there will be no formal funeral service, but there will be a Celebration of Life held later in the summer. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
LISBON, NY
wwnytv.com

Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell, 65, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The world just lost a beloved wife, amazing mom and loving grandma, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell on Saturday May 21, 2022. Jackie was born in Massena, on August 23, 1956. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Joseph J. Glowfeskie, 81, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. Glowfeskie passed away Wednesday, May 25th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Rome, NY. He was 81 years old. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 28th at the Queen of Heaven Church, Henderson. Burial will be at the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Nohle Road, Henderson.
HENDERSON, NY

