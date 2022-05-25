ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Soon after the Uvalde shooting, conspiracy theories took off among the far right

NPR
 3 days ago

Well before verifiable information came out regarding the shooter who took 21 lives at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, misinformation, rumors and conspiracy theories were already rampant in some far-right circles of social media. Some of this has come to be standard practice since similar tactics were deployed after the...

www.npr.org

NPR

Remembering the young victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

Twenty-one crosses stand outside Robb Elementary School where a gunman committed a massacre. Each cross honors a life taken. NPR profiles some of the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Twenty-one white crosses, one to honor each of those killed in Uvalde, Texas, now stand in front of...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Opinion: Another mass shooting, but nothing changes

Mass shootings have become a part of America's landscape - this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, another elementary school. We've seen mass shootings at middle schools, at high schools, community colleges and universities. Just since 2000, mass shootings in this country have killed worshipers in churches, synagogues and a Sikh temple. There have been mass shootings on streets and in parking lots, in factories and post offices, airports, movie theaters, nightclubs, shopping malls and diners. And if you think, that's enough; you've made the point, I'd have to say that the facts of all these killings year after year have not made the point. They go on. Over the past few years, there have been mass shootings on military bases, in municipal buildings, at festivals, bowling alleys and spas. There have been mass shootings in states with strict gun laws, in states where a newly 18-year-old can buy a gun but not a beer. There have been mass shootings in supermarkets, as in Buffalo just two weeks ago, in health care clinics and apartment complexes, nursing homes, trailer parks and subways. Some mass shooters have targeted people just because they're Asian, Black, gay, Jewish or Latino. Some just tried to kill as many people as they could. Our children have been in almost as many active shooter drills as school plays because they've seen school shootings almost every year, all those images they can find online of students running out of classrooms with their hands in the air, many in tears, many in shock. God knows what children have seen in nightmares. If you read from the list of mass shootings just in this last generation, you might recognize place names we vowed never to forget - Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary, Emanuel AME Church, Pulse nightclub, the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Tree of Life Synagogue, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mass shootings have become - they're the only right words, really - a grim routine. The shock, grief, international attention, vigils, flowers, funerals, eulogies, investigations, shattered families and familiar political arguments now well-practiced before the next horrifying occasion strikes. People care. People pray. But what changes?
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Caught in a storm of criticism and internal strife, the NRA meets in Houston

The National Rifle Association opens its annual conference on Friday in Houston — across the state from Uvalde, Texas, which was the site of the country's second-deadliest school shooting earlier this week. The group has drawn criticism from gun control advocates for moving ahead with its previously-scheduled convention, its...
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

News brief: Uvalde shooting, NRA meeting, fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region

Local authorities contradict themselves on the details of how the Texas school shooting unfolded. The NRA holds its annual convention in Houston. And Russia makes inroads in eastern Ukraine. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The most basic fact of the mass shooting in Texas is the timeline. What happened? How long? In...
NPR

Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI

Today in Uvalde, Texas, questions continue to be asked about the law enforcement response to Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Families of the victims say police did not do enough to save their loved ones. And at least one official seems to agree. Today at a press conference, Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that in hindsight, it was, quote, "the wrong decision for law enforcement to wait so long before entering the classroom where the shooter was." McCraw also said that 911 recordings show that a child in one of the locked classrooms was on the phone with 911 for an extended period. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had this to say about today's revelations.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

How the media can cover mass shootings while respecting space for grief

With tragic events like mass shootings, how do journalists balance the need to hold those in power accountable and to tell the stories of those directly impacted, while respecting space for grief?. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. Journalists from NPR and many other news outlets rushed to Uvalde this week as soon...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Insights on Uvalde from an activist who worked to make the U.K. safer

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mick North, founding member of Gun Control Network and the father of one of the children killed at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland. A common refrain since the Uvalde school shooting is, the U.S. is the only country where this happens. Well, nearly 30 years ago, it happened in Scotland. A man killed 16 students and a teacher at Dunblane Primary School. Dunblane parents became vocal activists, and soon after, the U.K. passed strict gun control laws. There has not been a school shooting in the U.K. since. Mick North was one of those parents. His 5-year-old daughter Sophie was killed in the massacre, and he helped start the group now known as Gun Control Network. Mick North, thank you for joining us today.
NPR

Political realities have stopped legislative action after school shootings

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was the second-deadliest school shooting since 1970. But in the aftermath of Columbine, Parkland, Sandy Hook and the nearly 1,000 other school shootings since 2012, advocates for nationwide gun control measures, like universal background checks and banning assault rifles, have run into political realities that have stopped these efforts from moving forward.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Mass shootings are so common that mayors now have a checklist for when one happens

Mass shootings have become so common in the U.S. that there is now a script for city officials to follow in the aftermath. Written by UnitedOnGuns, part of the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University School of Law, the checklist guides mayors and city managers through the first 24 hours after a shooting and outlines the major decisions they will have to make.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

The Uvalde shooting renews questions about school security

Thank you for joining us. The mass murder of innocents in Uvalde, Texas, has raised critical questions about school security. How do you harden schools without turning them into fortresses? How do you keep students and teachers safe in classrooms, in gymnasiums and football stadiums? In Uvalde, people want to know how their vaunted school security plan failed, allowing the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. NPR's John Burnett reports.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Some victims' families say Texas police didn't do enough to save their children

The most basic fact of the mass shooting in Texas is the timeline - what happened, for how long and in what order. Days later, we do not have a definite timeline. And Texas authorities have given contradictory accounts. There's no consistent explanation for why the attacker remained in the school for up to an hour. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro wants the FBI to step in here.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Former President Trump speaks at the NRA convention in Houston

Former President Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston — days after a deadly school shooting in another part of Texas. Just days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the NRA is holding its annual convention in Houston amid criticism that it is inappropriate to continue doing so after one of the most deadly school shootings in U.S. history. The NRA's most devoted followers gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, where they were greeted by hundreds of anti-NRA protesters across the street, loudly objecting to the presence of the gun group.
HOUSTON, TX

