Dominion Energy's two existing nuclear plants "may become more important to the transmission system" as Virginia and the utility move to decarbonize the power grid by midcentury, a hearing examiner with the Virginia State Corporation Commission says. Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, Dominion and Appalachian Power, the state's two largest electric utilities, are […]

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO