ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

City of West Hollywood Co-Presents Two-Day Cedars-Sinai LGBTQ+ Cancer Symposium

weho.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of West Hollywood co-presents an upcoming two-day Cedars-Sinai LGBTQ+ Cancer Symposium. This symposium is the first of its kind to center the science and voices of LGBTQ+ people on cancer care, community engagement, and policies that influence health disparities. Cedars-Sinai Cancer recognizes that by examining the intersection of sexual...

www.weho.org

Comments / 0

Related
weho.org

City of West Hollywood Commences Design District Streetscape and Utility Undergrounding Project

The Master Plan was designed to improve the overall aesthetics and mobility of the commercial district known as West Hollywood Design District, with the goal of strengthening the economic vitality of the district. Key features of the project include pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements; new pavement and sidewalks; distinctive trees and landscaping; upgraded street furniture and streetlights; smart city infrastructure installation; utility undergrounding work; and the creation of new public gathering places with integrated public art.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
weho.org

City of West Hollywood Draft Housing Element Report is Now Available for Public Review and Community Input

The City of West Hollywood encourages community members to take part in the process of reviewing the draft Housing Element Report and providing comments and input. The forthcoming Housing Element is for the period of 2021 to 2029 and it will assist the City in completing its housing policy framework for the future to address vital housing needs in the community.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
weho.org

WeHo Pride 2022 Update: #WeHoPride Parade will Feature Janelle Monáe as Grand Marshall Icon and JoJo Siwa as Next Gen Icon

“The City of West Hollywood is thrilled to be producing #WeHoPride for our community this year,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister, “and our amazing icons – Janelle Monáe and JoJo Siwa – truly reflect the core values of our city. Pride celebrations have always been more than festivals or parades. Pride events give the diverse LGBTQ community a place to advocate for equality as well as a place to celebrate exactly who they are – exactly who they were meant to be. As our icons join parade contingents rolling down Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday, June 5, West Hollywood will give #WeHoPride Parade participants and spectators from around the world a safe space and a loving, accepting home. At this moment in history, with women’s rights and LGBTQ rights under attack, our icons stand as proud, outspoken beacons of light and hope for a better tomorrow. West Hollywood has been the home of the largest Pride celebration in Southern California for nearly four decades. We’re looking forward to continuing that tradition this year for WeHo Pride. I can’t wait for our city to be filled with all the colors of Pride as we welcome the global community to our historic Rainbow District, filled with LGBTQ bars, clubs, restaurants, and retail shops. Come celebrate Pride with us in West Hollywood! Pride starts here!”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
West Hollywood, CA
Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Society
City
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Health
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
discovering-la.com

Where to Celebrate National Brisket Day in LA

Saturday, May 28, is National Brisket Day. If you’ve had corned beef or pastrami before, then you’ve had brisket. This large piece of flavor-packed beef is often cured or smoked, but it’s also one of the best cuts for braising and slow cooking. I hope you can plan ahead and celebrate National Brisket Day with one of your favorites or try something new.
LOS ANGELES, CA
weho.org

As Part of the ‘Moving Image Media Art’ Exhibition Series, the City of West Hollywood Presents FLUTTER from Artist Carrie Chen

The City of West Hollywood announces the debut of the next exhibition in the Moving Image Media Art (MIMA) program and the worldwide debut of FLUTTER, a film in three parts, from artist Carrie Chen. MIMA is an ongoing exhibition series of moving image media artworks on multiple digital billboards at various locations along Sunset Boulevard.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
welikela.com

Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend in L.A. [5-27-2022 to 5-30-2022]

Sometimes we forget that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost. Three day weekends and pool parties not withstanding, the act of mourning sacrifice should never be taken lightly, and it hits extra hard in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. We know you come to us for “things to do” but just know that the events of the past few days are very much on our minds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

While Affordable Housing Disappears Citywide, a Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Gil Cedillo couldn’t shut his office door. Something was in the way. It was Rosario Hernandez’s foot. Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#City Hall#Racism#Lgbtq#Sofitel Los Angeles#Keynote Speaker#Msw#Community Le
citywatchla.com

Why Is Housing So Expensive In Los Angeles?

Many people can no longer make ends meet, so they move to areas with cheaper housing, end up living in overcrowded conditions, or are priced out of housing and become homeless. To make sense of these trends, we need to understand the underlying reasons for LA’s soaring housing costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: May 9 – May 15

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
InsideHook

A Night at This Luxury Ranch Comes With a Cookout by One of LA’s Top Chefs

We’re not trying to stress you out, but this summer is predicted to be more chaotic. expensive than ever before. There is good news, though: You live in Southern California. This means whether the monotony of your routine has left you in need of an adventure, stress at work has got you craving spa time or the humdrum of the same boring meals has you in need of a culinary sojourn, you’ll be able to find your fix this summer within a few hours of Los Angeles by car. No sky-high prices for airplane tickets and anxiety-inducing security lines required.
LOS ANGELES, CA
azbex.com

Giant Mixed-Use Master Plan Proposed in Glendale

A submission by the City of Glendale on behalf of EMRLAND LLLP and Ferrantino Enterprises AZ LLC is seeking a Planned Area Development for a mixed-use master plane on more than 161 acres between Glendale Avenue and Ball Park Blvd. west of Loop 101. Twenty potential uses are listed in...
spectrumnews1.com

Political canvasser drops 200 pounds, becomes personal trainer

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Ten years ago, when Bakeisha McCall was 400 pounds, she thought she’d take a job as a political canvasser in the north Hollywood Hills. It was a small step toward a lifestyle change that would reshape how she thought of fitness and food, pushing her toward a new passion that would become her life. She had just moved from Albany, New York.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Sheriff turns up pressure with pledge to increase Metro security

Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced “Operation Safe Travel” this week: his plan to remove an estimated 5,700 homeless people he said are currently living on trains and buses across Los Angeles. In a press conference just weeks before Election Day for the June 7, primary, incumbent LA County Sheriff...
LOS ANGELES, CA
worldnewsera.com

Schools adapt in a shrinking Los Angeles Unified

When music teacher Julio Sequeira attended Belmont High School before graduating in 2002, there was a constant hum that echoed through the school hallways. It was the backdrop to every conversation and school lesson. The Westlake school was home to more than 5,000 students at that point, making it easy to get lost in the craziness of the school day, Sequeira remembers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy