RC jets soaring over Wilson through Saturday

Participants ready their radio-controlled jet aircraft Wednesday, the first day of flying for the 12th annual First in Flight Jet Rally at the Wilson Industrial Air Center. The event runs through Saturday.

A B-2 stealth bomber radio-controlled model jet turns on a knife edge in a cloudy sky on Wednesday, the first day of flying for the 12th annual First in Flight Jet Rally at the Wilson Industrial Air Center. The event runs through Saturday.

The 12th annual First in Flight Jet Rally got underway Wednesday at the Wilson Industrial Air Center, where pilots of radio-controlled jets are meeting through Saturday.

“We are expecting about 130 pilots,” said contest director Larry Lewis of Raleigh. “They will be bringing radio-controlled model jet aircraft. They range from wingspans of about 48 inches up to about 10 feet.”

Pilots from up and down the East Coast from Florida to New Jersey and international pilots from Canada, Mexico, Venezuela and Puerto Rico are participating.

“We have sport aircraft, which are aircraft designed to do aerobatics and different types of complicated maneuvers,” Lewis said. “We have warbird-type aircraft that represent World War II or later aircraft, and then we have scale jets that may resemble airliners or scale personal jets that people may own.”

It isn’t unusual to see scale aircraft like a Boeing 747, an SR-71 or even a B-2 bomber flying in the show.

“We just want to get the public out here,” Lewis said. “We start flying at 7 a.m. and we fly until 7 p.m., and that runs Wednesday through Saturday.”

Josh Bunn of Zebulon, co-director of the event, said because Wilson is centrally located on the East Coast, the rally brings out many pilots.

“It is pretty rare that we are able to fly at full-scale airports, so the guys have plenty of runway and it’s a very big, open area,” Bunn said. “For spectators, it is free for them to come out and watch. It is just like a free air show but smaller, with smaller airplanes.”

Bunn said it’s also a treat for pilots to take off from a hard surface.

“A lot of us have to fly off of grass, so any time we have a chance to fly off of pavement or asphalt or concrete, they are more than willing to do it,” he said.

Bunn praised the city of Wilson’s hospitality and willingness to host the RC jet rally.

“It is just very uncommon for cities to put this much effort into it and be willing to host an event like this,” Bunn said. “It is hard to find an airport where they will give us permission to do this event. These guys are always looking for a big, open spot to fly some of these jets in.”

Bunn said planes will be constantly cycled into the air over the airport.

“As long as the weather’s great, it will be nonstop flying,” he said.

There won’t be any sonic booms, but ear protection may be advised for folks sensitive to noise.

“We are limited in the United States to flying 200 mph, and we have some that are going close to 200 mph,” Bunn said.

“Anybody wants to come out, it is free to the public. You can just walk right up the taxiway. You can walk right by the airplanes and look at them.”

Bleachers will be set up, but spectators can take their own chairs if they want. A food vendor will sell refreshments.

“We have got F-16s, F-18s. There’s a lot of different types of sport jets out here that are not based on any full-scale jets,” Bunn said. “There is an A-10 here. Anything you can imagine, you may see here.”